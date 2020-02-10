UK and Ireland brace for storm

AFP, PARIS

Britain and Ireland hunkered down yesterday for a powerful storm expected to disrupt air, rail and sea links, cancel sports events, cut electrical power and damage property.

With howling winds and driving rain, forecasters said Ciara would also hit France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany.

“Storm Ciara is expected to bring delays and cancellations to air, ferry and train services; damage to buildings and a good chance of power cuts,” Britain’s Met Office said.

Britain’s Network Rail advised travelers to avoid taking the train yesterday unless “absolutely necessary,” warning that transport could be disrupted into this morning.

In London, organizers canceled a 10km race in which 25,000 runners were due to take part, while major parks were set to close.

Ireland’s Met Eireann meteorological service said Storm Ciara was expected to produce very strong southwest winds with mean speeds of 65kph to 80kph and gusts up to 130kph.

It warned of “a significant risk of coastal flooding especially along western and northwestern coasts.”

In Galway, the finale for launching the European capital of culture 2020 was canceled on Saturday evening.

The north and northwest of France were expected to be hit by winds of up to 80kph from yesterday morning, with winds strengthening to 120kph overnight, forecaster Marion Pirat said.

In Belgium, the Royal Meteorological Institute issued an alert for winds reaching 130kph or more, with the risk of property damage nationwide, while woods and parks in Brussels were closed.