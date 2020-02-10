Virus fueling HK movement: advocates

Bloomberg

Prominent advocate Ventus Lau (劉穎匡) stood outside a restaurant last week, handing out surgical masks and asking recipients to shout pro-democracy slogans — including the popular rallying cry: “Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our times!”

For Lau, who has organized some of the biggest anti-government protests since they began in June last year, the demonstrations are on hold as fear of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China keeps the territory’s 7.4 million people avoiding large crowds.

However, he said frustration over the government’s handling of the public health crisis would fuel even more support for the protest movement after the virus scare subsides.

“It’s hard to separate the protests and the epidemic — they are in the same vein,” said Lau, who like other protest organizers sees the disease as a new front in the broader struggle for more democracy. “The battle against the virus has helped us see the government’s incompetence and the failures of our system.”

Hong Kong’s protests erupted in opposition to a since-scrapped bill allowing extraditions to mainland China.

Even before 2019-nCoV cases began emerging in the past few weeks, the territory’s economy fell into recession after months of violent clashes between riot police and protesters.

The frequency of larger-scale protests began subsiding after a landslide win for pro-democracy forces in November last year’s district council elections, followed by the Lunar New Year holidays and now the virus scare.

There have only been two major rallies — in early December and on New Year’s Day — in the past two months, compared with regular protests at the height of the movement.

Isolated protests took place away from the territory’s center late on Saturday night, where wooden boards, bicycles and other objects were used to block roads in the vicinity of Sheung Tak Estate, Tseung Kwan O.

Bricks were thrown at police officers, the Hong Kong government said, prompting the use of tear gas and pepper spray to disperse crowds.

Police said 60 people were arrested.

The broader pause has prompted protesters to reassess their tactics to meet their key demands, including an independent inquiry into police abuses and meaningful elections.

That has been on display in the past few weeks with the rise of pro-democracy unions, including one by medical workers calling for the territory to seal off the mainland border, as well as organizing ahead of September elections for the Hong Kong Legislative Council.

Many in the protest movement are also registering voters for the territory’s so-called “functional constituencies,” seats in the legislature allotted to industry groups, according to veteran advocate and former professor Joseph Cheng (鄭宇碩).

“This is going to be a very important aspect of the movement — you can’t organize large-scale protests activities because people obviously have to stay home” amid the outbreak, Cheng said.

However, he said that the new limitations it imposed would not stop the movement.

“The resentment certainly has been building and spreading,” he said. “People are trying to find ways to express anger against the government, despite the virus.”

The outbreak — and reports that it was covered up by Chinese Communist Party officials — has struck a deep chord with many in Hong Kong, where the protests were driven by a deep distrust of China.