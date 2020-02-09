Agencies

IRELAND

General election begins

Ireland yesterday began voting in a general election, with Prime Minister Leo Varadkar hoping to secure a new term on the back of Brexit, but voters likely to judge him more on his domestic record. About 3.3 million people are eligible to vote to elect 159 members of the Dail, the lower chamber of parliament in Dublin. Varadkar’s Fine Gael party has been in power since 2016, but polling has suggested they were trailing rivals Fianna Fail and republicans Sinn Fein. “This election is wide open,” Varadkar said at his final campaign stop in the western town of Ennis on Friday. “It’s a three-horse race, three parties, all within shouting distance of each other.” Varadkar launched his campaign after successfully helping to broker a deal cushioning Britain’s EU exit on Friday last week by avoiding a hard border with British-run Northern Ireland. Polls were to close after press time last night, with voting to begin today.

ANTARCTICA

High temperature reported

The temperature in Antarctica hit nearly 18.3°C, a likely heat record on the continent best known for snow, ice and penguins. The reading was taken on Thursday at an Argentine research base and still needs to be verified by the World Meteorological Organization. “Everything we have seen thus far indicates a likely legitimate record,” said Randall Cerveny, who researches records for the organization. Cerveny is waiting for full data to confirm, he said. The research base, called Esperanza, sits on a peninsula that juts up toward the southern tip of South America. The peninsula has warmed significantly over the past half century — almost 3°C, according to the organization. Cerveny said that the high temperature was likely due, in the short term, to a rapid warming of air coming down from a mountain slope. The previous record of 17.5°C was set in March 2015.

UNITED STATES

Fake police car stopped

A man driving what appeared to be a police car did not fool a suspicious sheriff in suburban Detroit. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said he was driving away from a meeting on Thursday when he spotted a vehicle with police-style bumpers, an array of lights on the back and a decal that read “emergency response.” Bouchard activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle. He said there was a fake radar on the dashboard and a police-style computer. He also discovered a loaded gun and a large knife. “He looks at me and says: ‘Who are you?’ And I said: ‘I’m the sheriff. Who are you?’” Bouchard told WDIV-TV. The man was arrested, with charges pending. “We’re still trying to run down what he was doing with this vehicle or if he’s stopped anyone in the past,” the sheriff said. “He initially said that sometimes he helps police. I don’t know what that means.”

UNITED STATES

Facebook’s accounts hacked

Twitter on Friday said that the official Twitter accounts of Facebook Inc and its Messenger platform were hacked. A Twitter spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform. “As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them,” the Twitter spokesperson said. Seperately, Facebook also confirmed that some of its official social media accounts were hacked. “Some of our corporate social accounts were briefly hacked, but we have secured and restored access,” Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne said.