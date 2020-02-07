Agencies

Shot children mourned

Relatives on Wednesday gathered in a driving rain to mourn and bury three children, a 17-year-old and five adults shot to death in an attack on a video game arcade in Michoacan state. Authorities have not yet said whether the brutal killings were related to the drug violence that has swept the state. However, Sergio Arroyo, the priest who officiated at the boys’ funeral, said simply: “We cannot remain powerless. We cannot let ourselves become accustomed to this. We must take action.” The mothers wept and clutched framed photographs of the three boys, who authorities have identified only as Luis Angel, 12; Miguel Angel, 13; and Jose Alexis, 14. Rosa Gutierrez, grandmother of Miguel Angel, said that the boy was like many youths his age, a video game fanatic. “I have cried myself all out,” Gutierrez said as the family buried Miguel Angel. “I have no more tears left, now they are coming from the sky.”

Long weekends threatened

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has floated a proposal to end the practice of creating long weekends by moving national holidays around. Lopez Obrador is a student of the country’s history and he was irked because few people appeared to remember that Wednesday was the anniversary of the 1917 adoption of the country’s constitution. The official holiday was moved this year to Monday to allow the public three continuous days off. That is similar to the US practice of celebrating Memorial Day or former US president George Washington’s birthday on the nearest Monday. Lopez Obrador said it is a bad practice because it leads people to forget what they were celebrating, even though he acknowledged that the three-day weekends are popular. “I know this is going to be controversial, but I believe that, if you don’t know where you come from, you’ll never know where you are going,” Lopez Obrador said. “For us, history is fundamental. It is life’s teacher.”

Flipped ship to be cut apart

Salvage workers plan to use a long cutting chain suspended from a floating crane to saw apart a large cargo ship that overturned nearly five months ago off the Georgia coast, the multi-agency command overseeing the vessel’s removal said on Wednesday. Plans released by the salvage team call for the South Korean ship Golden Ray to be carved into eight pieces, each weighing up to 3,720 tonnes. The capsized vessel would be straddled by a giant crane anchored to a barge on opposite sides of the ship. The crane would lift each chunk and load it onto a barge for removal. The cutting is not to start until crews surround the wrecked ship with a giant mesh barrier designed to contain any loose debris as the vessel gets cut apart. Construction of that barrier should begin in about two weeks and is to take more than a month to complete, said Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Nate Littlejohn, a spokesman for the salvage team.

Koch breaks space record

NASA astronaut Christina Koch yesterday returned safely to Earth after shattering the spaceflight record for female astronauts with 328 days aboard the International Space Station. She touched down along with Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos. Koch was shown seated and smiling after being extracted from the descent module in the Roscosmos video footage from the landing site. “I am so overwhelmed and happy right now,” she said.