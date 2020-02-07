Firm must stop harvesting faces from sites: Facebook

AP

Facebook on Wednesday joined YouTube, Twitter and payment service Venmo in demanding that a facial recognition company stop harvesting user images to identify the people in them, which the start-up does as part of work with police.

Facebook said it has demanded that New York-based Clearview AI stop accessing or using information from its flagship site and Instagram.

“Scraping people’s information violates our policies,” a company spokesman said.

Clearview has drawn scrutiny following investigative reports in January by the New York Times and Buzzfeed detailing its work with law enforcement agencies, and its practice of scraping social media and other Internet platforms for images.

Venmo on Wednesday said that it is sending Clearview a cease-and-desist letter.

“Scraping Venmo is a violation of our terms of service and we actively work to limit and block activity that violates these policies,” said Venmo spokesman Justin Higgs, who said the PayPal-owned mobile payment service is in the process of sending the letter.

Google-owned video service YouTube sent a similar letter to Clearview on Tuesday.

“YouTube’s Terms of Service explicitly forbid collecting data that can be used to identify a person,” YouTube spokesman Alex Joseph said in a statement on Wednesday. “Clearview has publicly admitted to doing exactly that, and in response we sent them a cease-and-desist letter.”

Clearview CEO Hoan Ton-That told the CBS television network in an interview that it has a First Amendment right to the 3 billion images it has collected.

“The way we have built our system is to only take publicly available information and index it that way,” he told CBS.

He also said that the technology is only used by law enforcement to identify potential criminals.

CBS was first to report the YouTube letter on Wednesday.

Twitter in January sent a letter ordering Clearview to delete all the data that it has collected from Twitter, including anything already shared with third parties.

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn on Wednesday said that it is also looking into it and would take “appropriate action.”

Clearview attorney Tor Ekeland said in a statement on Wednesday that the company’s technology “operates much in the same way as Google’s search engine.”