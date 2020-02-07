Sinn Fein pushes unity in Irish election

AFP, WATERFORD, Ireland

In Ireland’s oldest city, republican lawmaker David Cullinane makes the case for a united Ireland when he canvasses voters for tomorrow’s general election.

“In the throes of an election campaign, it’s about finances, it’s about money in people’s pockets, it’s about health and housing,” the Sinn Fein candidate said in a Waterford cafe.

“But I always try to bring it back to that bigger politics — that we want to see a new republic,” he added.

An Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll published on Monday put Sinn Fein in front on 25 percent — a historic high for the party.

A strong showing could result in its flagship policy of reuniting the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland becoming a key part of the next government’s agenda.

The island of Ireland was partitioned in 1921 following a war for independence, with Northern Ireland remaining part of the UK and the republic becoming independent.

Disputes over the territory have defined modern Ireland’s history, particularly during 30 years of bloodshed in Northern Ireland dubbed “The Troubles.”

A 1998 accord brought peace and allowed the possibility of a referendum in Northern Ireland on joining the republic — if the change was likely to be approved.

On Ireland’s southeast coast, Waterford — a city known for its cut glass — lies 200km from Northern Ireland.

However, its residents would have just as much say as those in the province — any referendum in Northern Ireland would have to be approved by another in the republic.

“I don’t think most people in the south on a daily basis think about Irish unity,” Cullinane said.

“But equally, people do have a sense of vision and people do have a sense of the future,” he added.

Sinn Fein’s future, though, may hinge on shedding its past.

During “The Troubles,” the party was the political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) paramilitary group.

From 1983 until 2018, Sinn Fein was led by Gerry Adams, who has always denied being a senior figure in the IRA’s leadership.

However, with a new leader in Mary Lou McDonald, there are signs the party is actively distancing itself from the darkest chapters in Irish history.

Walking his dog through Waterford’s shopping district, William Hoban said he previously declined to vote for the party because of their links to intimidation and violence.

“I’ve never voted Sinn Fein, ever,” the 53-year-old said, but added that this year he would “give them a chance.”

“They’re getting more reasonable,” he said.

Hoban cited Sinn Fein’s left-wing stances on housing and wealth inequality compared with center-right parties Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, which have alternated power.

Still, a vote to unite Ireland is not high on his list of priorities.

“It’s just a bit early,” he said. “It wouldn’t be fair to unionists” — those in Northern Ireland who want to remain part of the UK.

A Panelbase poll for the Times newspaper’s Ireland edition, published on Monday, showed that four in five Irish want to see a united Ireland at some point — and 40 percent within a decade.

After the Waterford Crystal factories shut in 2009, The Irish Handmade Glass Co was set up in the city’s Viking Triangle. A furnace blasts heat as workers blow delicate glass in marbled colors.

Strolling around the workshop floor, co-owner Tony Hayes said he would vote for Sinn Fein for the first time.