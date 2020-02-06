Agencies

CZECH REPUBLIC

‘World’s oldest’ claim made

Archeologists on Tuesday claimed that a Neolithic well was the world’s oldest uncovered wooden structure, citing extensive tests. “We have carried out a dendrochronological analysis and confirmed it with radiocarbon dating,” said Jaroslav Peska of the Archeological Center in Olomouc. “The well dates back to 5,256-5,255 BC. There is currently no older man-made wooden structure dated by dendrochronology in the world, although this may change in the future.” Originally about 4m deep, the well was found in 2018 at the site of a planned motorway about 120km east of Prague. The national news agency reported that the well had wooden posts in corners with grooves for planks, a technology that scientists thought had been used much later.

UNITED STATES

Tulsa to dig for victims

Tulsa, Oklahoma, is to conduct a test excavation at a cemetery as part of an ongoing effort to find the remains of victims of a 1921 massacre, officials said. The test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery, planned for April, was announced during the city’s Mass Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee meeting on Monday, the Tulsa World reported. The meeting came a little more than a month after investigators announced that geophysical surveys conducted in October last year had found anomalies consistent with possible graves. The massacre occurred over the course of 16 hours from May 31 to June 1, 1921, when mobs of white residents attacked black residents and businesses. As many as 300 people were killed, hundreds more injured and thousands left homeless.

UNITED STATES

Woman covered in feces

A Louisiana man left a woman in her 70s confined to a bed covered in the feces of more than a dozen pets, authorities said. Galen Marcantel, 54, was on Thursday last week arrested and charged with suspicion of cruelty to persons with infirmities and five counts of aggravated animal cruelty, local media reported. Plaquemine police and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office were performing a wellness check on the woman after neighbors said that they had not seen her in several months. Authorities found the woman in bed covered in urine and feces from cats and dogs. “We decided we couldn’t leave her there,” Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said. “It was horrific.” The victim was hospitalized. Authorities believe that Marcantel was taking advantage of the victim’s finances.

UNITED STATES

Men found with bag of drugs

Two men charged with drug trafficking could have done a better job hiding their wares than using a package labeled “Bag Full of Drugs,” Florida authorities said. Ian Simmons and Joshua Reinhardt, both 34, were pulled over on Saturday last week in Santa Rosa County after a trooper clocked them driving 153kph on Interstate 10, a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report showed. The trooper determined that Reinhardt was the subject of an active felony warrant and requested backup. A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to assist and a canine unit alerted to the presence of contraband in the vehicle, the report said. Authorities found approximately 75g of methamphetamine, 1.36kg of the date-rape drug gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, 1g of cocaine, 3.6g of fentanyl, 15 methylenedioxymethamphetamine tablets and drug paraphernalia. “Note to self: Do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs,’” deputies wrote on Facebook.