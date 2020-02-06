Dominican murder convict in Panama escapes jail again

AP, PANAMA CITY

A Dominican man convicted of kidnapping and murdering five young people of Chinese descent has escaped from a Panamanian prison for a second time, presumably with help from police, authorities in the Central American nation said on Tuesday.

The Panamanian Ministry of Public Security said that there was an operation under way to search for Gilberto Ventura Ceballos, the man blamed for one of the country’s most horrifying crimes.

Police announced a reward of US$30,000 for information leading to his capture.

It was another black eye for a penitentiary system that has come under criticism following the country’s deadliest prison inmate massacre in December last year.

Authorities did not say exactly when Ventura Ceballos escaped from the Mega Joya jail on the outskirts of Panama City — part of the same prison complex where the massacre took place.

The last time he was known to be inside was 10:30pm on Monday, the ministry said.

“There are signs registered by the prison’s security cameras that there was participation by police officers assigned to security in the penitentiary,” it said in a statement.

Ventura Ceballos was in July 2018 sentenced along with a fellow Dominican accomplice to 50 years for the abduction and killing of five university students about a decade ago.

He acknowledged murdering them and burying them beneath the floor of a home in the town of La Chorrera, west of Panama City, authorities said.

Investigators said that at least two were buried alive.

The Dominicans ran a cellphone sales business and had collected nearly US$250,000 in ransom payments from relatives.

Ventura Ceballos escaped for the first time in December 2016. He was recaptured the following September in Costa Rica, where he had dyed his hair and was living under a different name, working at an auto repair shop.