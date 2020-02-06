Gunmen kill nine at west Mexico video game arcade

AP, MEXICO CITY

Four gunmen shot to death nine people at a video game arcade in western Mexico and among the dead were three children aged 12, 13 and 14.

Prosecutors in Michoacan State late on Monday said that the attack left two other people wounded.

The attackers were apparently searching for specific targets, but then opened fire indiscriminately on customers. Two of the victims were aged 17 and 18.

The attack occurred in Uruapan, a city of about 340,000 in Mexico’s avocado belt, where violence has reached shocking proportions.

Over the weekend, investigators found the decomposed bodies of 11 people in clandestine graves in Uruapan.

Prosecutors said that they were investigating a missing person case when they received a tip about the clandestine burial pits.

On Friday last week in Uruapan, gunmen attacked a municipal police patrol, killing one officer and wounding two others.

That attack might have been retaliation for the arrest the same day of a Viagras gang leader who has been implicated in 19 murders.

Turf wars between the Jalisco and Viagras drug cartels, as well as their predecessors, have bloodied the city for several years.

In August last year, Jalisco cartel gunmen left nine bodies hanging from an overpass, with seven more corpses hacked up and dumped by the road nearby. Just down the road were three more bodies. They hung a banner from the overpass threatening the Viagras.

Uruapan is where many believe Mexico’s 2006 to 2012 drug war began in September 2006, when armed, masked men burst into a bar and tossed five severed heads onto the dance floor, along with written threats to rivals.

On Tuesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that Michoacan was one of the nation’s most violent states, along with neighboring Jalisco, and would get special attention, including bases to house Mexican National Guard troops.

“We are giving priority to states where we have the biggest problem of violence, we are working now in these three states: Michoacan, Guanajuato and Jalisco,” Lopez Obrador said.