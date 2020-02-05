Agencies

YEMEN

Ill children flown to Jordan

Children in critical need of medical care were on Monday evacuated from Sana’a in what the UN hopes will be the first of many “mercy flights.” Seven patients and their relatives flew out of Sana’a International Airport, which has been closed to commercial flights since 2016, to Amman, Jordan. “This is the first of what we hope will be a number of flights in the medical air bridge,” UN Resident Coordinator for Yemen Lise Grande said. “All of us feel today that this is a major breakthrough and an indication of hope out of Yemen.” More patients and their families would travel to Jordan and Egypt in coming days, she said.

GERMANY

Court rejects school veil ban

A court on Monday ruled against an attempt by authorities in Hamburg to forbid a 16-year-old schoolgirl from wearing a niqab during lessons. State law does not permit the authorities to impose such a ban, the court said. The teen has “a right to unconditional protection of her freedom of belief,” it added. The ruling, which cannot be appealed, has fueled debate over whether schools should allow the niqab, a facial veil that leaves only the wearer’s eyes visible.

UNITED STATES

S African HIV trial halted

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Monday said it was halting a trial in South Africa of an experimental HIV vaccine after it proved ineffective. The study began in 2016 and involved the only vaccine candidate ever shown to provide some protection against the virus that causes AIDS, in an earlier trial in Thailand in 2009. “An HIV vaccine is essential to end the global pandemic, and we hoped this vaccine candidate would work,” institute director Anthony Fauci said. “Regrettably, it does not.” About 5,400 HIV-negative volunteers aged 18 to 35 years old took part in the trial. They were randomly assigned to receive either the vaccine regimen or placebo injections over 18 months. The study found that 129 HIV infections occurred among the vaccine recipients, and 123 HIV infections occurred among the placebo recipients, and the trial was called off.

SPAIN

Emergency plane landing

An Air Canada flight bound for Toronto made an emergency landing in Madrid on Monday following technical problems just hours after taking off from the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suarez Airport, officials said. The plane had an engine problem shortly after taking off and a tire also blew during takeoff, the airline said. The plane touched down “without incident,” Minister of Transport Jose Luis Abalos said on Twitter.

UNITED STATES

Anderson-Peters union off

Actress Pamela Anderson and movie mogul Jon Peters have called it quits just 12 days after tying the knot. The pair wed on Jan. 20 at a ceremony in Malibu reportedly attended by her two sons and his three daughters and ex-wife. “I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon’s and my union,” Anderson, 52, said in a statement. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another.” The wedding had not been formalized and the pair had decided to step back while mulling their next move, she said.

JAPAN

Cruise ship quarantined

The government yesterday quarantined a cruise ship carrying 3,711 people and was testing those onboard for the 2019 novel coronavirus after a former passenger was diagnosed with the illness in Hong Kong. Eight people on the Diamond Princess, which arrived at Yokohama Bay on Monday, have symptoms such as fever, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said. Television footage showed several quarantine officers boarding the vessel to check all 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew.