Iraq protesters divided over cleric’s backing of PM

AFP, BAGHDAD

Protest camps across Iraq on Monday began fracturing over whether to support Iraqi Prime minister-designate Mohammad Allawi or continue opposing the government, marking a pivotal point for the four-month-old movement.

One demonstrator was killed in southern Iraq, medics and security sources said, after men in blue caps, the signature headgear of followers of cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, attacked an anti-regime rally.

Iraq’s capital and mainly Shiite south have been rocked by months of protests demanding an overhaul of the government, but Allawi’s appointment on Saturday last week has so far failed to quell the rallies.

Most young protesters have rejected Allawi, who was twice Iraqi minister of communications, as too close to the ruling elite and a product of consensus among much-reviled parties.

Al-Sadr, who has backed the rallies and demanded reform, has welcomed Allawi’s appointment, but also urged his followers to stay in the streets.

That has sparked confusion and created a rift in protest squares across Iraq between organized Sadrists and angry, leaderless youth.

Late on Sunday, demonstrators opposed to Allawi’s nomination began clustering their tents closer together in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, away from those occupied by Sadrists.

“They’re split into two parts now, and there are plenty of people on both sides. I’m worried about a clash,” one long-time protester in Tahrir said.

At the weekend, dozens of Sadrists stormed a key building in Tahrir that was occupied for months by protesters, driving out activists.

Al-Sadr, a 45-year-old figure with a cult-like following across Baghdad, endorsed the protests when they broke out in October last year, but has repeatedly rethought his support.

On Sunday, he condemned student sit-ins and road closures, the two tactics most used by protesters, and tweeted that “the ‘blue caps must coordinate with security forces and education directorates” to reopen schools and streets.

The next morning, Sadrists deployed at schools and public offices in the southern city of Hilla to ensure they would fully reopen after intermittent closures due to the rallies, reporters said.

Yet they clashed with protesters who insisted on keeping the provincial government’s headquarters there shut as a sign of resistance to Allawi, a correspondent said.

One man at the sit-in was stabbed in the neck and died of his wounds in hospital, while three others were hurt after being hit with batons, medical and security sources told reporters.

In Nasiriyah, a southern city where government offices have been shut for months by the rallies, prominent protester Alaa Rikaby said that it was a “critical time” for the movement.

Rikaby said that Allawi was “not the people’s choice,” and appeared to try to steal al-Sadr’s thunder.

“Let’s take the initiative to open schools and public offices starting tomorrow, so as not to lose this opportunity to anyone else,” Rikaby said in a video posted to Twitter.

In Kut, anti-regime protesters began donning red caps to distinguish themselves from the Sadrists. Further south in Basra, university students relocated their tents to move away from al-Sadr supporters, correspondents there said.

“If Sadrists come to the protest square, don’t come into contact with them, don’t make problems,” one organizer there called out over a loudspeaker.