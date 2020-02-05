Hikers stranded in NZ’s South Island after deluge wipes out roads, bridges

The Guardian

About 100 hikers were being rescued by helicopter after becoming stranded overnight on popular bush tracks in New Zealand’s South Island after a month’s rainfall in a single day washed out roads and bridges, causing flooding and landslides.

Eight helicopters and waiting buses ferried the hikers stuck in shelters in Fiordland — and about 70 drivers trapped on a road — to safety in the town of Te Anau. Two of the hikers were injured when the hut they were sheltering in was hit by a landslide.

Officials yesterday began checking among those rescued to confirm that everyone on the trails had been accounted for.

HUNDREDS TRAPPED

Nearly 400 others — including 195 tourists — were trapped in the nearby township of Milford Sound and would have to wait until at least today to be rescued after flooding cut off the highway in and out of the town.

The weather chaos in the picturesque Fiordland area of Southland — at the bottom of the South Island — hit during the peak summer tourist season and generated a state of emergency for the region.

“We’ve got quite widespread flooding across the whole region,” Emergency Management Southland group controller Angus McKay said. “It’s exceptional even for a very wet place.”

Fiordland is deluged by about 10m of rain each year — and 1.1m had fallen in the previous three days alone.

The tourists stuck in Milford Sound were safest there, because so many highways were closed, McKay said.

“There’s plenty of accommodation, plenty of food,” he said. “Until we can get them out safely, there’s no rush with that.”

The road that runs through the township — State Highway 94 — is to be closed at least until the weekend and potentially into next week, NZ Transport Agency said in a statement.

Those who had been rescued by helicopter included travelers stuck on a closed road and 31 people who had been spending the night in a New Zealand Department of Conservation hut for hikers when it was hit by a landslide early yesterday.

“It’s a bit of a shock, but everyone seems to have done the right thing,” McKay said.

BAD FOR BUSINESS

The weather woes came two months after tourists were trapped in Franz Josef, an alpine town further up the South Island, when floods washed out roads.

At the time, local business owners complained that infrastructure serving the town, part of a popular tourist region, had not been sufficiently maintained.

Tourism operators would struggle with the latest events, the University of Otago Centre for Sustainability’s Caroline Orchiston said.

“The fact this event is taking place alongside the coronavirus outbreak is especially challenging, given many tourism operators are already experiencing cancelations and business disruption,” she said.