SCIENCE

Palindrome day observed

Mathematicians and geeks everywhere celebrated a rare occurrence on Sunday, 02/02/2020, a kind of eight-digit palindrome that has not happened for more than 900 years. A palindrome is any sequence, phrase or word that reads the same backward as forward. And 02/02/2020 is considered a “universal palindrome” because it reads the same whether written as “Month/Day/Year” as the US does, or “Day/Month/Year” as many other countries do. The last universal palindrome occurred on 11/11/1111. The next one will not come until 12/12/2121.

AUSTRALIA

Koalas dead after logging

Dozens of koalas have been euthanized and about 80 more are being treated for injuries and starvation after their habitat was logged, prompting a government investigation yesterday. Victoria Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning said the state’s conservation regulator was investigating a “very distressing incident” at a bluegum plantation near the coastal town of Portland that resulted in the deaths of dozens of koalas. “If this is found to be due to deliberate human action, we expect the conservation regulator to act swiftly against those responsible,” the department said. Those responsible could face steep fines under laws designed to protect the country’s native wildlife.

ECUADOR

Moreno panned over remarks

President Lenin Moreno has scrambled to apologize for comments suggesting women tend to complain about sexual harassment when it comes from ugly people. In a speech to investors on Friday in the port city of Guayaquil, Moreno said men were under threat of being denounced for harassment and added: “At times, with harassment, they torment ugly people.” “That is to say, that the harassment is when it comes from an ugly person,” he added. “But if the person looks good according to the standards, they tend not to think necessarily that it is harassment.” That prompted immediate outrage from women’s rights advocates and others.

ISRAEL

Chinese envoy apologizes

China’s Acting Ambassador to Israel Dai Yuming (戴玉明) on Sunday apologized after comparing the closure of several national borders to Chinese citizens amid fears of a new virus to the turning away of Jewish refugees during the Holocaust. Dai told reporters at an English-language news conference in Tel Aviv that the “errors to limit or even ban entries of Chinese citizens” reminded him of “the old days, the old stories that happened in World War II, the Holocaust, the darkest days in human history.” The Chinese embassy later issued a statement saying that “there was no intention whatsoever to compare the dark days of the Holocaust with the current situation and the efforts taken by the Israeli government to protect its citizens.”

BURKINA FASO

Militants kill 18 civilians

Suspected extremists have killed 18 civilians in an attack in the country’s north, the governor of Sahel region said. “The defense and security forces brought back the body of the nurse to give it to her family in Yalgo and secure the area to allow the burial of other victims,” Colonel Salfo Kabore said on Sunday. Several similar attacks were carried out a week ago in the country’s north, with one on Jan. 25 leaving 39 civilians dead in the neighboring province of Soum, northwest of Seno.