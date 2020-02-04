Victoria state court rejects appeal by disgraced cardinal

The Guardian

Disgraced Cardinal George Pell’s appeal to the high court “glosses over” evidence that supports his conviction for child sexual abuse, Victoria’s Director of Public Prosecutions Victorian Kerri Judd said.

Pell, who has won the right to have Australia’s top court review his conviction, said in legal submissions that Victoria’s Court of Appeal erred when it found that jurors were not unreasonable to believe the testimony of his victim.

However, in her submission to the court, Judd said Pell’s appeal “glosses over evidence supportive of the account of the complainant.”

“There was a significant body of evidence at trial,” the submission said. “The applicant refers only to a small portion of that evidence. Consequently, the … Applicant’s Submissions provide an incomplete and inaccurate picture of the facts.”

In a two-one majority decision handed down in August last year, the court of appeal upheld Pell’s conviction on one count of sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16 and four counts of an indecent act against a child under the age of 16.

Pell is serving a six-year sentence.

In his submission, published early last month, Pell’s lawyers argue that, in the face of exculpatory evidence, the court of appeal relied on their “belief” in the complainant to eliminate doubt and uphold the conviction.

“Any conflation of the concepts of ‘belief’ and ‘elimination of doubt’ is an attempt to fundamentally depart from the defining safeguards of the accusatorial system of criminal justice,” the submission from lawyer Bret Walker said. “These safeguards protect people from the risk of being wrongfully convicted of crimes they did not commit.”

Judd rejected this argument in documents now published by the high court.

“The applicant suggests that the majority proceeded on the basis of ‘believing’ [the victim] — that this was ‘the end’ of the majority’s enquiry,” Judd wrote.

“The majority did not reason on the basis of ‘belief’ in [the victim]. Rather, they ‘reviewed the whole of the evidence’ and made an ‘assessment of [the victim]’s credibility and reliability,’” she wrote.

In December 2018, a Supreme Court jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on five charges, finding that Pell had sexually abused two 13-year-old choirboys at St Patrick’s Cathedral after catching them drinking sacramental wine in the priests’ sacristy. He assaulted one of them again a few weeks later.

Judd said the submission from Pell’s legal team “disregards” evidence that supported the victim’s account, including his accurate description of the sacristy.