Thailand reports virus drug success

Bloomberg

A cocktail of antiviral drugs appeared to be effective in treating a seriously ill coronavirus patient, a Thai health official said yesterday.

The HIV medicines lopinavir and ritonavir, which are sold by AbbVie Inc as the product Kaletra, were used on three people in conjunction with the anti-flu medication oseltamivir, sold by Roche Holding AG and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co as Tamiflu, said Somkiat Lalitwongsa, director of the Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok.

Kaletra is already being studied in a randomized, controlled trial — the gold standard for testing new medical products — in 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) patients in Wuhan, China.

The decision by Thai doctors to give the flu drug was based on research that indicated it helped some people afflicted with the more deadly coronavirus that causes Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

A study by researchers in France recommended that it be used in these MERS patients, but discontinued if tests show they do not have the flu.

“There’s not enough evidence to support the effectiveness just yet, but we report to contribute to the medical community globally,” Somkiat said. “The results look good so far.”

Of three people in Thailand on whom the unique three-drug therapy was initiated, two were continuing to receive the medications, Somkiat said.

Treatment was discontinued in one person who developed a rash. One of the two continuing to receive the medicines has tested negative for 2019-nCoV, he said.

“Because there’s no standard procedure yet, we’re trying new combinations of drugs,” Somkiat said.

Meanwhile, in China, officials in some rural areas are using drones to deter outdoor gatherings amid the 2019-nCoV outbreak.

A video clip posted on social media showed a group of people playing mahjong in a village near the southwestern city of Chengdu being told to disperse after being spotted by a camera mounted on a patrolling drone.

“Playing mahjong outside is banned during the epidemic. You have been spotted. Stop playing and leave the site as soon as possible,” an official ordered the villagers through a microphone while watching footage sent by the drone to his screen.

“Don’t look at the drone, child; ask your father to leave immediately,” the official told a boy seen looking curiously up at the drone.

Some netizens were amused by the clip.

“So hardcore! High-tech makes life more efficient,” one wrote.

Additional reporting by Reuters