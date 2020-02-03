At least 20 die in Tanzanian church service stampede

Reuters, DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania

At least 20 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede during a church service at a stadium in northern Tanzania, a government official said yesterday.

Hundreds of people packed a stadium on Saturday evening in Moshi near the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro and crushed each other as they rushed to get anointed with “blessed oil.”

“Twenty people died and 16 others were injured in the incident,” Moshi District Commissioner Kippi Warioba said.

Five of those killed were children, he said.

“The stampede occurred when the worshipers were rushing to get anointed with blessed oil,” Warioba said.

Pastor Boniface Mwamposa has been drawing huge crowds by promising prosperity and cures for disease to worshipers who walk on what he describes as “blessed oil” during his services.

Authorities fear the death toll could rise due to the size of the crowd and dark conditions.

“The incident took place at night and there were many people, so there is a possibility that more casualties could emerge. We are still assessing the situation,” Warioba said.

Tanzania has seen a rise in the number of “prosperity gospel” pastors, who promise to lift people out of poverty and perform what they call “miracle” cures.

Thousands of people flock to Pentecostal churches, whose main source of income is “tithe,” the 10 percent of income that worshipers are asked to contribute.