Agencies

POLAND

Arms deal signed with US

The government on Friday signed a US$4.6 billion deal with the US for the purchase of 32 of advanced F-35 jets to enhance air defense on NATO’s eastern flank at a time of increased Russian military activity. President Andrzej Duda said it was an “exceptionally important day for Poland’s air force, and for the security of Poland and of our part of Europe.” Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak signed the deal and handed the document to US Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher during a ceremony at an air force academy in the central town of Deblin. Duda said it was among the biggest deals in the history of the country’s armed forces and a sign of the strength of relations with the US.

UNITED STATES

Billionaire dead at 100

Anne Cox Chambers, a newspaper heiress, diplomat and philanthropist who was one of the country’s richest women, died on Friday at the age of 100. Chambers’ nephew James Cox Kennedy announced her death to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, her company’s flagship newspaper. “Aunt Anne was a wonderful, kind and elegant lady who cared deeply about her family, her company and her country,” Kennedy said. Chambers, a director of Cox Enterprises, promoted former US president Jimmy Carter’s political career and served as ambassador to Belgium during his presidency. Forbes several years ago estimated her net worth at nearly US$17 billion.

ITALY

Advocates slam policy

Human rights advocates and aid groups on Friday slammed the government for deciding to extend a deal that facilitates the return of Europe-bound migrants to detention centers in Libya, where they are at risk of getting raped and tortured. Amnesty International said the government’s plan to renew the deal for another three years today makes it “complicit in this abuse.” A 2017 accord between Italy and Libya included equipment and training for the Libyan coast guard to intercept migrants who set off in smugglers’ boats from the shores of the North African country.

UNITED STATES

‘Queen of Suspense’ dies

Best-selling author Mary Higgins Clark, known to her fans as the “Queen of Suspense,” has died aged 92, her publisher said on Friday. Clark was still producing a book a year at the age of 90, with her page-turners earning her a legion of fans across the world and even making her one of the top-selling fiction authors in France. “She passed away peacefully this evening at the age of 92 surrounded by family and friends,” publisher Simon & Schuster said on Twitter. With sales of more than 100 million thrillers in the US alone, she achieved success in her 40s after a series of personal tragedies.

UNITED STATES

SUV drives into Mar-a-Lago

Law enforcement agents on Friday opened fire on a sports utility vehicle (SUV) driver who smashed through two security checkpoints at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in what authorities described as the actions of “an obviously impaired” driver and not an intentional attack on the resort. The driver, Hannah Roemhild, 30, of Connecticut, who identifies herself on her Facebook page as an opera singer, was later arrested at a nearby motel. No one was injured, authorities said, and Trump was not at the club at the time, although he was scheduled to arrive there later in the day.