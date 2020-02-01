Virus Fears: Facebook to address misinformation

Bloomberg

Facebook is to begin removing false claims and conspiracy theories about the coronavirus from its social media platform, stepping up efforts to fight the spread of misinformation about a viral outbreak that has killed at least 200 people.

The spread of the virus is the latest test of social networks’ ability to rein in false and dangerous claims.

Facebook cited the drinking of bleach as one spurious cure claim that has been circulating, saying that it would “start to remove content with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organizations and local health authorities that could cause harm to people who believe them.”

The company has an existing policy of removing content deemed a threat to users’ physical health and has used that policy in the past to remove vaccine-related misinformation, although in rare cases.

The novel coronavirus is taking on a life of its own on the Internet, once again putting US-based social media companies on the defensive about their efforts to curb the spread of false information.

Researchers and journalists have documented a growing number of cases of misinformation about the virus, ranging from racist explanations for the disease’s origin to false claims about miracle cures.

Aside from expanding its removal policy, Facebook said that it is doing its usual fact-checking with independent third-party partners, notifying users who might have shared inaccurate prevention tips and disseminating verified advice.

The company is “conducting proactive sweeps to find and remove as much of” the misleading content as it can, and it would block or restrict hashtags on Instagram that might be used to spread falsehoods, Facebook head of health Jin Kangxing (金康新) said.

Facebook is putting prompts and modules in its News Feed designed to steer users to accurate information, and it is also taking guidance from the WHO.

“When people search for information related to the virus on Facebook or tap a related hashtag on Instagram, we will return a dedicated information module with credible information,” Jin said.

Free advertising credits have been provided to health organizations looking to run coronavirus education campaigns on Facebook and Instagram.

The third prong to Facebook’s response is a partnership with National Tsing Hua University and Harvard University’s School of Public Health, which the company is providing with “aggregated and anonymized mobility data and high-resolution population density maps to help inform their forecasting models.”

The company might expand its academic partners, Jin said, but added that “not all of these steps are fully in place” and that the rollout of all of Facebook’s measures would take time.

Twitter’s efforts in tackling the issue include directing users to reliable sources, prompting those who search for “coronavirus” to visit the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Web site.

The company has not seen an uptick in disinformation since the coronavirus became a worldwide problem, a spokeswoman said.

Twitter has a policy against people trying to mislead others with “deceptive activity.”

Google has launched one of its so-called “SOS Alerts” for the coronavirus crisis, partnering with the WHO to issue news updates and resources to anyone searching about it. The alert would be the top result anyone sees, offering safety tips and the latest updates from the WHO.