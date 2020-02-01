Virus Fears: People breaching lockdown on foot

Reuters, JIUJIANG, China

People are leaving and entering China’s Hubei Province by foot over a bridge spanning the Yangtze River, despite a virtual lockdown on vehicle traffic due to a coronavirus epidemic that has killed at least 200 people.

The Yangtze marks the dividing line between Jiujiang in Jiangxi Province and Hubei’s Huanggang, one of the cities hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak and now sealed off from the rest of China to try to contain the pathogen.

However, foot traffic over the Yangtze shows that the lockdown is permeable, raising doubts over its effectiveness and providing a glimpse at life inside the epicenter of what the WHO has called a global emergency.

Wu Minzhou, a 40-year-old business owner who was fishing near the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge on the Jiangxi side, said that he was worried about the exceptions being made for people leaving Hubei.

“Because there’s an ... incubation period at play here, if they head out, for example, to cities in the north of China, then it’s highly possible they will infect those areas, too,” he said.

While vehicles are not allowed over the bridge, it is still open to pedestrians.

Police said that people were still entering Hubei and they could still get out, but only in “special circumstances.”

Those include people who were in Hubei, but booked train tickets to leave from Jiujiang before the Lunar New Year holiday.

“Everyone’s panicking right now, but I think things are not that bad,” 45-year-old migrant worker Guan told reporters after crossing from Hubei.

Another man told reporters that he had driven to the bridge from Jiujiang with his friend, who was returning home to Hubei, a province of about 60 million people.

“But once you get back you cannot come out again,” said the man, who gave his surname as Tian (田). “You have to stay there, stay at home. You can’t come out.”

The epidemic is believed to have originated in a seafood market in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan.

Trains and other public transportation have been suspended, roads have been sealed off and checkpoints established at tollgates around Wuhan, while the special measures have been extended to other cities in Hubei Province.

Although Jiujiang has not officially been locked down, its streets were mostly deserted and its tourist sites closed on Thursday, officially the last day of China’s Lunar New Year celebrations.

“You know before, during this [holiday] time, a taxi driver’s business would definitely be good, because during Spring Festival lots of people come home to be with their families,” 59-year-old local taxi driver Guo Dongbo said.

“But this year, because there is this epidemic, we are all just following what the government has asked us to do. That is, we’re at home almost all the time. We don’t go out and nobody else is out on the streets either,” he added.

In one of the residential areas of Jiujiang, a city of nearly 5 million people, a man carried a loudspeaker playing a recorded message ordering anyone who has been to Hubei recently to go and register with the local residents committee.

As of yesterday, the city had 42 confirmed cases of infection.

Elsewhere, shops were mostly shuttered and the few restaurants that remained open were mostly empty.

“Normally at this time of year, a lot of people come here. Now there’s nobody,” said one vegetarian restaurant owner near the Donglin Buddhist temple in Jiujiang.