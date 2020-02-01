US Senate poised to acquit Donald Trump

AFP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump’s hopes for a speedy acquittal by the US Senate received a boost on Thursday as Democrats suffered a setback in their efforts to introduce new witnesses at his impeachment trial.

Democrats had sought to have former US national security adviser John Bolton testify, but a key Republican senator said that he would vote “no” when the question of calling further witnesses was put to the Senate yesterday.

If the witness motion is rejected, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a key Trump ally, could conceivably call for a vote to acquit the president of the impeachment charges as soon as yesterday.

A two-thirds majority — or 67 senators — is needed to remove a president from office, and the 53-47 Republican majority in the Senate means Trump is virtually certain to be acquitted.

Democrats were particularly eager to hear from Bolton following reports that he claims in an upcoming book to have been personally told by Trump that military aid to Ukraine was tied to Kyiv investigating his Democratic rival, former US vice president Joe Biden.

The charge is at the heart of the Dec. 18 impeachment of the 45th US president for abuse of power and obstruction of the US Congress by the Democratic-majority US House of Representatives.

Four Republican votes are needed to allow new witnesses, but US Senator Lamar Alexander, who had been considered a possible swing vote, late on Thursday issued a statement saying that there was no need for more evidence.

“It was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation,” Alexander said.

“But the constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year’s ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate,” he said.

US Senator Susan Collins said that she would support the call for witnesses and US Senator Mitt Romney has said that he was “very likely” to do so.

Another wavering Republican — US Senator Lisa Murkowski — had said that she would announce her decision yesterday morning.

In the event of a 50-50 tie, US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, could be called upon to end the deadlock. If he declines to vote, the motion calling for witnesses would fail.

US Representative Adam Schiff, the chief Democratic prosecutor, in a last-ditch bid on Thursday to win over Republican senators wary of a drawn-out process proposed a one-week time frame to secure new witness testimony.

“Let’s have a reasonable accommodation here,” the California lawmaker told the 100 senators sitting as jurors at the historic trial. “We’ll take one week and you’ll continue with the business of the Senate.”

Trump’s defense team rejected the Democratic calls for more witnesses.

“They said for weeks it was an overwhelming case,” White House deputy counsel Patrick Philbin said. “If that’s their position, why do they need more witnesses?”

White House counsel Pat Cipollone argued for an early acquittal, saying that it “would be the best thing for our country.”

Voters — not the Senate — should decide Trump’s fate in the November US presidential election, he said.