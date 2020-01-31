Trump’s Mexico border wall blows over in high winds

The Guardian

A section of US President Donald Trump’s much-vaunted border wall between the US and Mexico has blown over in high winds, US Border Patrol officers have been reported as saying.

The steel panels, more than 9m high, began to lean at a sharp angle on the border between the Californian town of Calexico and Mexicali in Mexico amid gusts on Wednesday.

The section of wall was under construction at the time, with concrete anchors being put in place, but the strong winds blew the panels over onto the Mexican side of the border before the concrete had cured, the reports said.

“Luckily, Mexican authorities responded quickly and were able to divert traffic from the nearby street,” Border Patrol agent Carlos Pitones said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The panels were being retrieved from the Mexican side and re-erected, Pitones said.

“CBP [Customs and Border Protection] will work with the construction contractor to mitigate the impact of high winds as construction continues,” Pitones said.

The section of the wall is part of a wider construction effort by the Trump administration to enhance the more than 3,000km-long border barrier with Mexico.

Building a new wall was a major part of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and he has threatened to call a national emergency to obtain the US$5.7 billion in federal funds he claims is needed to build his “beautiful” wall.

However, he has backtracked on the scale of his ambitions to build a concrete wall, instead focusing on building a barrier where there is currently nothing on the border.

“The barrier or the wall can be of steel instead of concrete if that works better,” Trump said earlier this month.