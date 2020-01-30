Agencies

NORTH KOREA

Quake due to nuke test

A small natural earthquake yesterday detected in the country was likely a result of seismic instability lingering in the area since Pyongyang conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test in 2017, the South Korean government said. A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was detected at 9:33am in Hamgyong Province, the location of the shuttered Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site, the South Korea Meteorological Administration said. “It was a natural earthquake, presumably caused by the sixth nuclear test,” the administration said in a statement on its Web site. “The area is about 3km southeast of the sixth nuclear test site.”

HUNGARY

Migrants try forced crossing

A security officer early on Tuesday fired three warning shots after about 60 migrants tried to force their way through a checkpoint on the border with Serbia, and Serbian police said later that they had arrested 37 people for trying to cross the frontier illegally. No one was wounded in the incident, which took place at the Roszke/Horgos border crossing, Hungarian police spokeswoman Szilvia Szabo said. There are thousands of migrants stuck in Serbia, with more than 6,000 migrants living in government-operated camps. In the village of Horgos, on the Serbian side of the border crossing, a group of about two dozen migrants from Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Morocco said that they were beaten up by Hungarian police and sent back to Serbia. Some showed cuts and bruises, but reporters were not able to verify their accounts.

CAR

Milita fighting kills about 40

Militia infighting in the Central African Republic (CAR) killed about 40 people over the weekend and forced several hundred from their homes, local authorities said on Tuesday. The bloodshed was some of the worst since armed groups agreed a peace deal in February last year. That was meant to bring stability to a country rocked by violence since 2013, when mainly Muslim rebels in the Seleka alliance ousted the then president, prompting reprisals from mostly Christian militia. The clashes broke out on Saturday in the eastern town of Bria between different ethnic factions of the former Seleka armed group FPRC, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic said. Thirty-eight were killed based on a body count at the local hospital, but the death toll could be closer to 50, regional prefect Evariste Binguinendji said. “Parents have already started burying their dead, so it’s difficult to get an accurate figure,” Binguinendji said.

SYRIA

Army recaptures key town

Regime forces on Tuesday recaptured most of Maaret al-Numan, a semi-deserted town of symbolic and strategic importance in Syria’s last major rebel-held bastion, state media and a war monitor said. “The Syrian army has retaken most neighborhoods in Maaret al-Numan” and is now combing recaptured areas, the Syrian Arab News Agency said, shortly after Damascus loyalists entered the town in the northwest province of Idlib for the first time in eight years. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that most rebels had pulled out after regime forces stormed the town from multiple fronts earlier in the day. It said regime forces were left battling the few fighters that remained holed up in the area, which has been under opposition control since 2012.