US drops record number of bombs on Afghanistan

The Guardian

The US last year dropped more bombs on Afghanistan than any other year since the Pentagon began keeping a tally in 2006, reflecting an apparent effort to force concessions from the Taliban at the negotiating table.

According to new figures released by US Central Command, US warplanes dropped 7,423 bombs and other munitions on Afghanistan, a nearly eightfold increase from 2015.

CIVILIAN DEATHS

The increasing intensity of the air campaign has been accompanied by an increase in civilian casualties attributed to US forces.

The US accounted for half the 1,149 civilian deaths attributed to pro-government forces in Afghanistan over the first three quarters of last year, UN data showed.

The Taliban and other insurgent groups were responsible for 1,207 civilian deaths, the data showed, as the Taliban also stepped up its attacks over the summer.

In July last year, the UN recorded the highest number of civilian casualties in a single month since it began documenting civilian casualties in Afghanistan in 2009.

The surge in bloodshed came as the US and Taliban were conducting sustained peace talks, which were led on the US side by special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

US President Donald Trump abruptly called off the talks in September last year, blaming a Taliban suicide attack in Kabul, which killed a US soldier.

The president said that Taliban leaders were on the point of traveling to Camp David to sign an agreement — a claim the Taliban denied.

After making his first visit to Afghanistan in November last year, Trump said that he had reopened talks with the rebel group.

‘CONSIDERABLE RISK’

“This is the US military mistakenly thinking that they’re somehow going to change the political dynamics by dropping more ordnance on Afghanistan,” said Laurel Miller, former US acting special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, who is now director of the International Crisis Group’s Asia program.

“The argument that is made in favor of what they’re doing is that this will somehow change the political dynamics and in a way that makes the Taliban more likely to come to favorable terms at the peace table, but I have no expectation that this is going to have that kind of effect,” Miller said.

“It also poses the considerable risk of blowback in the sense that inevitably this increase in use of air power results in an increase in civilian casualties,” Miller added.

After the administration of former US president Barack Obama tightened the criteria for carrying out aerial attacks, there was a significant decrease in bombing in 2015, but at the same time, the Taliban made territorial gains, leading to calls in Washington for the rules to be loosened again.

Trump relaxed the criteria, giving more authority to commanders in the region to call in airstrikes, contributing to the surge in bombing.