Agencies

ISRAEL

PM drops immunity bid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday said that he is withdrawing his bid for parliamentary immunity from prosecution on corruption charges. He said in a statement that the immunity proceedings in parliament would have been a “circus” and he did not want to take part in this “dirty game.” Denying all wrongdoing, he said: “I informed the Knesset speaker that I am withdrawing my immunity request.” The case now moves toward trial, a process which could take months or years. Netanyahu, who faces a national election in March, is under no legal obligation to resign. Attorney general Avichai Mandelblit indicted Netanyahu on corruption charges — the first of their kind against a serving prime minister — in November following a long-running investigation.

QATAR

Emir appoints new PM

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has appointed a new prime minister, choosing a close associate for an influential role that seeks to ensure the emir’s writ runs throughout the Gulf state’s administration. Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz Al Thani is to take on the role of prime minister after Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani, who was also the minister of the interior, submitted his resignation to the emir. Sheikh Khalid, who will also take on the post of interior minister, had been the head of the Amiri Diwan, the emir’s office. Sheikh Abdullah on Twitter thanked the emir for his guidance during his time as prime minister.

FRANCE

Ban on male chick culling

The nation is to ban from the end of next year the hugely controversial, but widespread poultry industry practice of systematically slaughtering male chicks, Minister of Agriculture Didier Guillaume said yesterday. “The aim is to oblige firms ... to do this by the end of 2021,” he told BFM television, expressing hope that a method could be found that works on a large scale to determine the sex of an embryo in the egg rather than as now, after hatching. Guillaume also announced that within a similar time frame, the nation would ban the castration of piglets without anesthetic, another measure long urged by animal rights activists. Egg production requires the hatching of millions of chicks every year, with the females sold to be raised and exploited by either individual farmers or commercial poultry farms. However, adult roosters produce no eggs and develop far less meat than the so-called “broilers” bred especially for eating. As a result, producers say the male chicks are not worth the cost of raising to adults and are usually killed.

MEXICO

2,300 Hondurans deported

Migration authorities said they have deported 2,300 Hondurans who illegally crossed over from Guatemala with a caravan heading to the US. The “assisted return” of the Hondurans took place between Jan. 18 and Monday, the Ministry of the Interior and the National Migration Institute said. A total of 1,064 Honduran migrants were deported on National Guard planes and charter aircraft, they said in a statement. Another 1,239 were repatriated by land from the southern states of Chiapas and Tabasco, the institute said. The Central Americans entered Mexico last week from Guatemala with the so-called “2020 Caravan” with the intention of heading to the US. Mexican authorities said the deportations were carried out “in compliance with the migration law and with full respect for human rights.”