Nigerians turn to traditional brew as economy sags

AFP, BENUE, Nigeria

Government worker Iorliam Shija sits in one of the ramshackle bars along the banks of the Benue River in central Nigeria sipping from a gourd filled with frothy burukutu.

The vinegary alcoholic beverage has been made here for generations from the fermented grains of sorghum and millet, and consumed as a traditional alternative to beer.

Now, as Nigeria’s economy struggles to grow, the local brew is enjoying a boom from clients looking for a cheaper option.

“If you have beer or burukutu, I will go with burukutu,” Shija said. “It is natural and it is what our people are used to drinking.”

Even though it is still early, the makeshift joints are already filled with drinkers young and old, male and female.

Women ladle the brownish liquid — which typically varies in strength from about 4 to 10 percent alcohol — out of large clay pots into dried calabashes for customers to drink alone or in a group.

Typically burukutu — which has its roots with the Jukun people of central and north Nigeria — is consumed by all strata of society and serves as an important focal point for social gatherings. However, those partaking say that as Nigeria’s economy limps along more people in this rural area are turning to it instead of the more expensive mass-produced beers.

Emmanuel Anthony has come to join friends even though he admits he has no money in his pockets.

“The reason why I am taking it is that I want to cut cost,” he said. “The economy is bad for now. I cannot go outside and start living above my means.”

Nigeria’s economy is still struggling to shake off its hangover after emerging from its deepest recession in decades in 2017. The government is predicting that growth would reach 2.93 percent this year, but that is still well below earlier levels and poverty rates are increasing as population numbers surge.

“With just 200 naira [US$0.55] two or three people will take the drink and be satisfied,” Anthony said. “A bottle of beer is from 200 naira to 350 naira.”

Artisan Chris Achochi, who lives close to Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, said the drink was a cheap way of bringing friends together.

“Burukutu is very cheap and it is an advantage to us, the way we are living in the country now,” he said. “With just 1,000 naira, you sit out with friends and drink enough, but with the same amount, you cannot cope with beer.”

Mary Ngoo has been in the business of brewing burukutu for more than 30 years. To keep her thirsty customers satisfied she wakes up in the early hours of the morning each day to begin the cooking process. Production involves steeping the seeds in the water, before washing, grinding, fermentation, filtering, boiling and refiltering. As she stokes firewood to keep the flames high, she insists the brewing process is not too complicated — but it demands time.

“It takes an average of three days to get the liquor ready for consumption,” she said.

The traditional method of production means that burukutu is not to everyone’s tastes — and possibly poses more health risks than beer.

A 2017 study by Nigerian academics comparing “chronic” beer and burukutu drinkers suggested it had a greater impact on the livers of consumers “due to its relatively high alcoholic content obtained by local and unstandardized brewing process.”

It is the lack of hygiene standards or quality control that has put off businessman Hilary Achia.