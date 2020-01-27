Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Motel blast kills four

Four people were killed and five injured on Saturday in an explosion at a motel in the coastal city of Donghae. The explosion occurred on the second floor of the motel where seven guests were using a gas stove to grill meat, a fire department official said. Four people inside the room were killed and the other three were seriously injured, while two guests in different rooms were slightly injured. The cause of the blast is under investigation, but the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said it could have been caused by a gas leak.

UNITED STATES

Iowa paper endorses Warren

The influential Des Moines Register, the biggest newspaper in Iowa, has endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic presidential nomination. “Elizabeth Warren will push an unequal America in the right direction,” the paper’s editorial board said late on Saturday. The Register’s backing gives Warren a boost days before the Iowa caucus on Feb. 3, the first day of primary voting for the Democratic nomination. In its editorial, the paper described her as “a thinker, a policy wonk and a hard worker,” adding that “Warren’s competence, respect for others and status as the nation’s first female president would be a fitting response to the ignorance, sexism and xenophobia of the Trump Oval Office.”

BRAZIL

Flooding, landslides kill 30

Two days of heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in the southeast that have killed at least 30 people, authorities said on Saturday. Civil Defense officials said 17 people are listed as missing and 2,600 were evacuated from their houses in Minas Gerais state. Deaths were reported in the capital of Belo Horizonte and in the state’s interior. Belo Horizonte on Friday received the greatest quantity of rains ever registered in 24 hours in the city. More rain is expected in Minas Gerais as well as other parts of the nation, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

UNITED STATES

Soldier dies in Syria

A 22-year-old soldier from North Carolina has died in a rollover accident in Syria, the Department of Defense said on Saturday. Specialist Antonio Moore died on Friday in Deir ez Zor Province while conducting route-clearing operations, the department said. The incident is under investigation.

GREECE

Police seize cocaine haul

Police on Saturday said they seized about 1 tonne of cocaine and arrested eight alleged members of an international gang. Most of the cocaine was found during a Friday raid at a house in the port of Astakos, a police spokesman said. The drugs were packaged in 1,040 nylon bags, ready to be distributed, he said. Four more home raids in the Athens area yielded a small amount of cocaine, some cannabis, an AK-47 assault rifle and three pistols, as well as 233,000 euros (US$257,000). Police said the raids were the result of a six-month investigation.

UNITED STATES

Brewery goes to the dogs

Bradenton’s Motorworks craft brewery in Florida is printing photographs on its beer cans of dogs who are up for adoption. Two dogs have been adopted from Manatee County’s animal services department as a result. “We are huge animal lovers here, huge dog people,” Motorworks’ director of sales and marketing Barry Elwonger said. “There’s hundreds more dogs that are looking for their homes. We wanted to showcase [that] the shelter has some really wonderful dogs.”