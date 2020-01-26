Burmese military shelling kills two Rohingya women

Reuters, YANGON, Myanmar

Two women, one pregnant, were killed and seven other people injured yesterday after government troops shelled a Rohingya village on, according to a lawmaker and a villager, two days after the UN’s highest court ordered the country to protect the minority.

Maung Kyaw Zan, a national member of parliament for Buthidaung township in northern Rakhine State, said shells fired from a nearby battalion hit Kin Taung village in the middle of the night.

“There was no fighting, they just shot artillery to a village without a battle,” he said by telephone, adding it was the second time this year that civilians had been killed.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims were forced to flee northern Rakhine State in 2017 after a military crackdown that the UN has said was executed with genocidal intent.

Soe Tun Oo, a Rohingya villager living 1.6km from the village, said by phone that two houses were destroyed in the explosion.

“The military always shoots heavy weapons… They shoot heavy weapons around the area they suspect. It is impossible to flee to other places,” he said.

The International Court of Justice on Thursday ordered Myanmar to protect the Rohingya against further atrocities and preserve evidence of alleged crimes, after the Gambia launched a lawsuit in November last year accusing Myanmar of genocide.

A spokesman for Myanmar’s ruling party said government had limited power over the military.