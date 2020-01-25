Agencies

PHILIPPINES

War games pact threatened

President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to end a pact key to annual war games with US troops if Washington does not restore the travel visa of the former national police chief who initially oversaw his drug war. Senator Ronald Dela Rosa said the US had canceled his visa, but did not tell him why. Duterte went on the attack in a speech late on Thursday, saying: “If you do not make a correction there, one, I will terminate the — Visiting Forces Agreement. I’m giving ... the American government one month from now.”

NORTH KOREA

Foreign minister confirmed

The government has named as its new foreign minster a former senior army officer with little experience in dealings with the US. Ri Son-gwon’s new post was announced yesterday in a Korean Central News Agency dispatch that said he attended a reception for foreign diplomats in Pyongyang on Thursday. Ri, a retired army colonel who recently headed a government body responsible for relations with South Korea, has taken part in numerous inter-Korean talks over the past 15 years. He replaced Ri Yong-ho, a career diplomat who had taken part in nuclear negotiations with the US since early 2018.

SRI LANKA

Missing to be investigated

Death certificates for thousands of people missing and presumed dead from the nation’s civil war will only be given out after proper investigations, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office said yesterday. The statement followed his comment that those missing were “actually dead,” upsetting relatives that the government would close the issue without addressing what happened to their loved ones. “After the necessary investigations, steps would be taken to issue a death certificate and the necessary support for the families to rebuild their lives,” the office said. Official figures show that more than 23,500 complaints about missing people have been registered.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Last detainees freed

Eighteen men who were held in isolation and poor conditions in Bomana immigration detention center have been released. They were part of a group of 52 arrested in August last year after previously being detained on Manus Island for seeking asylum in Australia.The 18 men were released last night and moved to three boutique hotels in Port Moresby. Shaminda Kanapathi, a refugee in Port Moresby, tweeted that the men had lost a lot of weight during their detention, and their physical and mental health had deteriorated. Refugee advocate Anne Moon said she had spoken to some of the men since their release, and that some had lost as much as 15kg in detention.

JAPAN

Charges possible over mail

A former postal carrier could face charges after police discovered he stockpiled a mountain of mail at his home, reportedly telling police that “it was too much bother to deliver them.” The man was “referred to prosecutors for allegedly violating postal law,” a Kanagawa prefectural police spokesman said yesterday. The 61-year-old had about 24,000 undelivered items dating from 2003 to last year at his home in Kanagawa. “I didn’t want my colleagues to think I was less capable than younger people,” he told police. If convicted, he faces prison time of less than three years or fines of about US$4,500. Japan Post fired the man late last year.

UNITED STATES

‘Text suicide’ woman freed

Michelle Carter, the woman convicted of manslaughter for urging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in text messages that included: “Just do it, babe,” was released from jail on Thursday after more than three months was shaved from her sentence for good behavior. Carter, 23, walked out of the Bristol County jail in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, wearing the same white blazer, dark slacks and a dark turtleneck she wore in February, when a judge ordered her to begin serving a 15-month sentence. The Plainville native did not speak as two jail staffers escorted her to an SUV, where her lawyer and parents were waiting for her. State officials said Carter’s probation ends on Aug. 1, 2022.