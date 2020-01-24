Agencies

INDONESIA

Capsized migrants missing

Ten people were missing after a boat carrying 20 migrant workers capsized off the coast of Sumatra, a search and rescue official said yesterday. The wooden vessel, which was bound for Malaysia, began taking on water when it was inundated by high waves on Tuesday evening. “There were 20 people on board — 10 of them were rescued, while 10 others are still missing,” local search and rescue official Leni Tadika told Metro TV.

JAPAN

Snow needed for Olympics

A lack of snow in parts of the country that are normally blanketed at this time of year is forcing ski resorts to remain closed and threatening plans to keep spectators cool at Olympic venues this summer. Olympic organizers had planned to bring in snow from Minami-uonuma, a city located on the Japan Sea, to help cool venues amid warnings of the health dangers posed by the brutal heat in and around Tokyo at the end of July, when the Games are to begin, but the plans could fall apart unless the city receives a generous amount of snow soon. At the beginning of the week, the city’s storage facility had just 15cm of snow, compared with 1.5m last year, the Mainichi Shimbun reported. “All we can do is pray to the sky,” a local official told the newspaper.

IRAQ

Demonstrations resurge

Anti-government rallies began anew on Wednesday, despite more violence across Baghdad and the country’s south this week. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Barham Saleh met US President Donald Trump for the first time since the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, but the two leaders agreed on the need for a continued US military role in Iraq.

SPAIN

Seven dead in storms

The death toll from Storm Gloria lashing the country with strong winds and heavy snow has risen to seven, while four people were missing, officials said. Gale-force winds and huge waves smashed into seafront towns, damaging many shops and restaurants, wrecking beach facilities and flooding some streets in the east of the country since Sunday. The latest victim was a man who fell into the sea in Palamos, emergency services said on Wednesday. Police also found a body in a flooded area in Valencia, a local police spokesman said. Two other deaths were recorded in Andalusia — among them a 77-year-old farmer killed after a greenhouse collapsed on him in a hailstorm, police said. Four other people are still believed to be missing.

FRANCE

Gaultier takes last bow

Legendary French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier on Wednesday plugged recycling clothes as he opened a spectacular show to mark his retirement from fashion. In a touching adieu to fashion, Gaultier said the business “has changed. There are too many clothes and too many that are never worn. Don’t throw them away, recycle them,” he said. “When I was a child my mother told me how she would turn my father’s old worn trousers into skirts. That marked me.” The provocateur, who changed pop history by putting Madonna in a conical bra, said he was hanging up his scissors after 50 years in the business.

UNITED STATES

Seattle shooting kills one

At least one person was killed and seven, including a child, were wounded on Wednesday after a dispute among a group of people escalated into a shootout near a tourist area in downtown Seattle, authorities said. Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told reporters that multiple suspects were being sought in connection with the mass shooting that took place near a McDonald’s fast food restaurant, just blocks away from the popular Pike Place Market. It was the third shooting in the area in less than two days. “This is not a random incident, there were multiple people involved,” Best said. “People pulled out guns, shots rang out, people ran in various directions.”