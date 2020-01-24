Weinstein a ‘seasoned’ predator, prosecutors say

AFP, NEW YORK

Harvey Weinstein was a “seasoned” sexual predator and rapist who abused his power as a movie-producing titan to prey on vulnerable aspiring actresses, prosecutors on Wednesday said as his trial heard from its first witness.

Weinstein, wearing a dark suit, shook his head as New York Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast painted a picture of a 140kg bully who violently raped, humiliated and manipulated several women, leaving them traumatized for years.

His defense team hit back by saying the fallen film producer engaged in consensual relationships with his accusers, including a “loving one” in which the woman called Weinstein “her casual boyfriend.”

That woman, who says Weinstein raped her in a New York hotel room in 2013, was identified for the first time in court as actress Jessica Mann, having until now remained anonymous.

“It will be clear throughout this trial that the defendant knew he was preying on the naive and the defenseless,” Hast told the court, saying many of his victims came from broken homes.

“They didn’t know they were being lured in on false pretenses,” Hast said. “They thought they had got their big break. He was the old lady in the gingerbread house luring the kids.”

Defense attorney Damon Cheronis countered that it was “untrue” and “quite the contrary” to call the Pulp Fiction producer a predator.

The hearing started with Judge James Burke reminding the 12-member jury and six alternates that they must base their verdict on evidence heard in court and not discuss the trial with anyone outside.

Hast then laid out the prosecution’s case in a lengthy statement that included graphic descriptions of sexual assaults.

She said Weinstein raped The Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra in the winter of 1993-94 after a pursuit which included him introducing her to the drug valium.

“He left her emotionally and physically destroyed and passed out on the floor,” the prosecutor told a packed courtroom with more than 100 journalists in attendance.

The attorney likewise said Weinstein left former production assistant Mimi Haleyi lying “motionless like a dead fish” after assaulting her in his New York apartment in July 2006.

Hast accused Weinstein of treating Mann like a “rag doll” after raping her in her hotel room in March 2013.

Before that alleged assault, the court heard, Weinstein injected his penis with erection medication.

Weinstein, 67, faces life in prison if convicted of predatory sexual assault charges related to Haleyi and Mann in the New York proceedings seen as key to the #MeToo movement.

The trial, expected to run until March 6, would also hear evidence from Sciorra and three other accusers who were named for the first time in court on Wednesday.

They are Dawn Dunning, Lauren Young and Tarale Wulff, whose allegations were previously unknown. Young alleged that Weinstein raped her in 2013. Dunning says Weinstein grabbed her vagina in 2004 and Wulff is to testify that the defendant masturbated in front of her.