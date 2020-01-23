Agencies

LEBANON

Diab warns of ‘catastrophe’

The nation faces a “catastrophe,” Prime Minister Hassan Diab said yesterday after his newly unveiled Cabinet held its first meeting in Beirut to tackle the twin challenges of a tenacious protest movement and a nosediving economy. The 61-year-old academic said the situation he inherited was desperate. “Today we are in a financial, economic and social dead end,” he said in remarks read by a government official. His 20-member Cabinet is mostly made up of new faces, many of them academics and former ministry advisers, and Zeina Akar, the nation’s first-ever female defense minister and five other women.

SAUDI ARABIA

Kingdom denies Bezos hack

The kingdom’s embassy in Washington on Tuesday dismissed suggestions it hacked the smartphone of Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, as media reports linked the security breach to a WhatsApp message from an account of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. The 2018 intrusion led to the release of intimate images of Amazon founder Bezos, whose Post newspaper employed columnist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist murdered later that same year at Riyadh’s consulate in Istanbul. Late on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that a UN investigation would announce that Bezos’ cellphone was hacked after receiving the message purportedly from Prince Mohammad. Soon after the message was sent, a massive amount of data was extracted from Bezos’ phone, the Post said that investigators concluded.

BRAZIL

Mine charged over dam break

State prosecutors on Tuesday charged mining giant Vale, its German auditor and 16 individuals over a massive dam collapse that killed 270 people last year. The rupture of the tailings dam on Jan. 25 last year in Minas Gerais State spewed millions of tonnes of mining waste over houses and farmland. Sixteen people have been charged with intentional homicide and environmental offenses. The death toll is 259, but emergency workers are still searching for the bodies of 11 people listed as missing.

CANADA

Aborigines total 30% of jails

The proportion of Aborigines in the nation’s total inmate population has risen by 5 percentage points over the past four years to 30 percent, despite an overall drop in the inmate population, a government report released on Tuesday showed. The number of federally sentenced Aborigines has steadily increased for decades despite only accounting for 5 percent of the general population, a federal correctional investigator found. Human Rights Commission Chief Commissioner Marie-Claude Landry called the findings a “national disgrace.”

UNITED STATES

Yup’ik first in new census

Yup’ik elder Lizzie Chimiugak has lived for 90 years among the Yup’ik community in western Alaska and presently lives in Toksook Bay, an outpost on the Bering Sea. On Tuesday, she became the first person counted in the this year’s census, taken every 10 years to apportion federal money and representation in Congress. The census has started in rural Alaska ever since it was purchased from Russia in 1867. The spring melt makes many areas inaccessible to travel and residents scatter to subsistence hunting and fishing grounds. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham conducted the interview after arriving from the airport on a snowmobile.