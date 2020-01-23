NZ police admit to gang violence

The Guardian, WELLINGTON

In a part of New Zealand where escalating tension between gangs has erupted into violence, police say the matter is well beyond them to solve — and community advocates are urging the government to do more to tackle the poverty and unemployment that they say are fueling the problem.

Officers in Hawkes Bay, a region on the east coast of North Island, are to be armed — police do not routinely carry guns in New Zealand — and have a more visible presence, with officers brought in from other areas, after shots were fired on Sunday during a gang brawl in Taradale, Napier.

A 25-year-old man injured in the brawl was due yesterday to appear in court and police said that more arrests were likely.

Another shooting took place further north, near the town of Ruatoria in the Bay of Plenty, with police saying that it was also gang-related.

The number of gang members in Hawkes Bay has increased by 30 to 35 percent in the past three years, police said.

Yesterday, they arrested more gang members for unlawfully carrying weapons, including in an episode where members had “converged” on the Hawkes Bay town of Wairoa, police said.

“There is a growing number of younger gang members and the older hierarchy can’t control the young cohort the way they used to,” Eastern District Commander Superintendant Tania Kura said.

Officers’ ability to control the proliferation is “well beyond police,” Kura said, adding that Hawkes Bay has a specific policing unit, but that is “not a silver bullet.”

“Gangs are not the problem — poverty, unemployment and inadequate skills are,” New Zealand Minister of Police Stuart Nash said, admitting that the country has a “gang problem” — due, he said, to the rising tide of methamphetamine use.

However, the government has done plenty to tackle it, including putting “900 more police” on the streets, he said.

Manu Caddie, a businessman and community leader in Ruatoria, where a second shooting took place over the weekend, decried “pretend support” and “populist policies” such as crackdowns as strategies to tackle gangs.

“Governments need to address these issues with practical, sustained and community-led support,” he said.

Henare O’Keefe, a long-time community worker in Flaxmere, a township near Taradale, said that in the short term “the full brunt of the law” should be brought to bear on those responsible, while in the long term, examining children’s home environments would be crucial to solving the problem.

“People are fearful. They’re angry. They’ve had enough. They’re sick of it — and understandably so,” he said. “If [the shot] was left or right by a millimeter or so, a life could have been taken.”