US Senate pans call for more witnesses

AP, WASHINGTON

The US Senate plunged into US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial with Republicans abruptly abandoning plans to cram opening arguments into two days, but solidly rejecting Democrats’ demands for more witnesses to expose what they deem as Trump’s “trifecta” of offenses.

The day-long session started on Tuesday with the setback for US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the president’s legal team, but it ended near 2am yesterday with Republicans easily approving the rest of the trial rules largely on their terms.

The result is Trump’s historic trial, unfolding amid a watchful public in an election year.

“We have a great case,” Trump said as he began his second day at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The trial is now on a fast-track with almost no signs of Republican resistance to the actions that led to his impeachment.

“It’s about time we bring this power trip in for a landing,” said White House counsel Pat Cipollone, the president’s lead lawyer, lashing out at the Democrats from the US House of Representatives who are prosecuting the case.

“It’s a farce,” he said about the impeachment proceedings. “It should end.”

US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts gaveled open the session, with House prosecutors on one side, Trump’s team on the other, in the well of the Senate, as senators sat silently at their desks, under oath to do “impartial justice.”

No cellphones or other electronics were allowed.

As the day stretched deep into the night, lawyerly arguments gave way to more pointedly political ones. Tempers flared and senators paced the chamber.

Democrats pursued what might be their only chance to force senators to vote on hearing new testimony.

After one particularly bitter post-midnight exchange, Roberts intervened, taking the rare step of admonishing both the Democratic House managers prosecuting the case and the White House counsel to “remember where they are.”

“I think it is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and the president’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body,” the usually reserved Roberts said.

That description of the Senate stemmed from a 1905 trial when a senator objected to the word “pettifogging,” because members should “avoid speaking in a manner and using language that is not conducive to civil discourse,” he told them.

Repeatedly, Republicans turned back Democratic amendments to subpoena documents from the White House, the US Department of State, the Department of Defense and the US Congressional Budget Office.

By the same 53-47 party-line, they turned away witnesses with front-row seats to Trump’s actions, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former US national security adviser John Bolton.

Only on one amendment, to allow more time to file motions, did a single Republican, US Senator Susan Collins, join the Democrats, but it, too, was rejected 52-48.

“It’s not our job to make it easy for you,” US Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee leading the prosecution, told the Senate.

“Our job is to make it hard to deprive the American people of a fair trial,” he added.

As the visitors’ gallery filled earlier with guests, actress and activist Alyssa Milano among them, and Trump’s most ardent House allies lining the back rows, the day that began as a debate over rules quickly took on the cadence of a trial proceeding over whether the president’s actions toward Ukraine warranted removal from office.