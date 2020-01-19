Agencies

ICELAND

Chinese hikers found dead

Two young Chinese nationals have been found dead near the wreckage of an airplane that crashed in 1973, a popular tourist spot in the country’s south, police said on Friday. The young man and woman, both in their 20s, were discovered on Thursday after police received reports that a woman’s body had been found on the Solheimasandur plain, near the footpath leading to the fuselage of the old US military transport plane. The body of the young man was found a short distance from the woman, police said in a statement. “We have had very bad and cold weather on Monday afternoon and on Tuesday, and it is most likely that they died from exposure,” police Chief Superintendent Oddur Arnason said.

SPAIN

Force gets female chief

The country on Friday appointed a woman to head its oldest police force, the Guardia Civil, for the first time in the agency’s 175-year history. The Ministry of the Interior said in a statement that it had appointed Maria Gamez, formerly the central government representative in the southern province of Malaga, as the “first woman” a the helm of the 80,000-strong force. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in office since June 2018, has made feminism and the promotion of women to positions of power a cornerstone of his policies.

UNITED STATES

Four killed in shooting

Four people were killed and another wounded in a shooting at a home in Utah on Friday night, with the suspect taken into custody, police and media reported. The attack took place in the small town of Grantsville, on the outskirts of the state capital, Salt Lake City. “Officers arrived, they did clear the residence and were able to locate the four deceased,” Grantsville police officer Rhonda Fields said. Police were working to notify relatives and the fifth victim was being treated in hospital, Fields said. She did not confirm media reports that the attacker and victims were all from the same family.

UNITED STATES

Disney to rename Fox

Disney is to rename 20th Century Fox to distance its film studio from the assets of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, US media reported on Friday. The entertainment conglomerate last year acquired most of the assets of 21st Century Fox group, including the film house, while former owner Murdoch and his shareholders kept several TV channels, including Fox News. Variety magazine reported that Disney decided to rename its subsidiary to remove all links with Fox due to the conservative image of Murdoch and his Fox News channel. Disney’s decision is a symbolic step for one of Hollywood’s founding studios, which began production in 1914 and merged with 20th Century Pictures in 1935.

GREECE

Official Web sites targeted

Turkish hackers on Friday claimed to have hijacked for more than 90 minutes the official Web sites of the parliament, the foreign affairs and economy ministries, as well as the country’s stock exchange. The hacker group said on Twitter that “Greece is threatening Turkey in the Aegean Sea and in the eastern Mediterranean. And now it’s threatening the conference on Libya.” The hacking came as Libyan General Khalifa Haftar held talks in Athens, two days ahead of a peace conference in Berlin, which he and the head of UN-recognized Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj are expected to attend. Ankara is providing military support for the government of Sarraj.