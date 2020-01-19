S Koreans among those missing in Nepal avalanche

AFP, KATHMANDU

An avalanche in Nepal’s Annapurna region has left at least seven people missing, including four South Koreans and three Nepalese, officials said yesterday.

The incident occurred at an altitude of about 3,230m close to the base camp for Annapurna — one of the highest peaks in the Himalayas — following heavy snowfall on Friday.

“We are getting reports that four South Koreans and three Nepalis are out of contact after the incident. A rescue team was dispatched last night,” Mira Dhakal of the Nepalese Department of Tourism said.

At least one Chinese national injured in the avalanche was rescued by helicopter, it said.

The avalanche hit along the popular Annapurna circuit trekking route, which encircles Mount Annapurna.

Rescuers have so far been able to pick up 30 trekkers trapped on a trail blocked by the avalanche and to fly them to safety.

Kaski Superintendent of Police Dan Bahadur Karki said that poor weather was hampering rescue efforts.

“The team is on its way. We also have a helicopter on standby to take off if the weather improves,” Karki said.

Annapurna is an avalanche-prone and technically difficult mountain, and has a higher death rate than Everest, the world’s tallest peak.

Education officials in South Korea said that their four missing compatriots were part of a team of volunteer teachers working with children in Nepal.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that information received so far indicates that four South Koreans and two Sherpa guides have been hospitalized, with three mountain climbers from Taiwan having reported that they are safe.

Its representative office in India is closely monitoring the situation and in contact with the authorities, the ministry added.

Additional reporting by staff writer and AP