Off-duty HK police officer arrested for backing protests

AFP, HONG KONG

An off-duty Hong Kong police officer on Friday was arrested along with seven other people as they tried to put pro-democracy posters on a footbridge, police said.

It is the first known case of a police officer being apprehended for supporting the massive demonstrations that have led to more than 6,500 arrests in the past seven months.

The officer, 31, and the seven other people, aged 14 to 61, were arrested at 3am on Friday in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun District.

The people were accused of “possessing objects with intent to damage or destroy property,” and suspected of attempting to damage a footbridge, police said in a statement.

Police said that they found the group in possession of posters, plastic scrapers, gloves and electric drills, and that all eight were still in detention for further investigation as of Friday night.

Local media reported that the group was trying to build a “Lennon wall” — a collage of pro-democracy visual art.

“The police force attaches great emphasis to its members’ professional ethics,” the police said in the statement.

Any breaking of the law must be handled “seriously and justly,” they added.

Among the thousands of protesters who have been arrested, 41 have been civil servants, including 24 from disciplines such as the fire services.

No police officers had been arrested, despite complaints of blinding some protesters, driving a motorcycle into a march and showing a reporter’s ID card to a camera on a live broadcast.

Any accusation of police brutality would not be accepted, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said on Thursday, adding that the Hong Kong Police Force has been smeared.