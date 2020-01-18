Former Philippine top cop facing corruption charges

AFP, MANILA

The former chief police enforcer of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly campaign against drugs is to be charged with corruption for allegedly protecting officers linked to the narcotics trade, the Philippine Department of Justice said on Thursday.

Former Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde resigned in October last year after serving for more than a year, having presided over a crackdown on illegal narcotics that left thousands of drug suspects dead.

The episode that led to his sudden fall from grace cast an unwelcome light on a drug war that is immensely popular with the Philippine public, but which has faced international criticism over allegations that police were summarily executing suspects.

The department said that prosecutors found “probable cause” to charge Albayalde for not punishing officers accused of failing to account for 163kg of drugs and 9.7 million pesos (US$190,563) seized from a drug raid.

A department statement said that 13 other police officers would be charged with drug offenses, corruption and taking bribes for their role in the operation in Pampanga Province, north of Manila.

Albayalde has repeatedly denied having protected the officers or profiting from the seized drugs.

In a statement reacting to the indictment, Albayalde said that he welcomed the case as an opportunity to clear his name.

“Finally, I will have my day in court,” he added.

The charge leveled against him carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The raid took place in November 2013, when Albayalde was Pampanga’s police chief.

Allegations of police graft and abuse are not rare in the Philippines, with Duterte twice ordering police to stop the anti-narcotics campaign because of allegations of corruption and murder by officers.

However, the Pampanga controversy went right to the top of the force.

Police last month said that they had killed 5,552 suspects in anti-drug operations since Duterte took office in June 2016.

Human rights groups have said that the real number is four times higher, and that the killings are a crime against humanity.

International Criminal Court prosecutors have launched a preliminary probe of the campaign, and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has voted in favor of an in-depth review.

Critics have said that the campaign targets the poor and leaves the rich and powerful untouched, while reinforcing a culture of impunity.