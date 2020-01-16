Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Ex-president’s retrial starts

The retrial of former president Park Geun-hye began yesterday over the sprawling corruption scandal that saw her impeached, convicted and jailed, only for the hearing to end after five minutes. Park, the nation’s first female president, boycotted the session, Yonhap news agency reported. She has refused to take part in the judicial proceedings against her for more than two years. As a result, the Seoul High Court adjourned and scheduled another session for Jan. 31, when it is to move straight to closing arguments, Yonhap reported.

SYRIA

Israel attacks base: army

Israeli jets attacked the main T4 air base in Homs province, the army said on Tuesday, adding that its air defenses downed several missiles in strikes that caused only material damage. An army spokesman told state media that four Israeli missiles did reach the base, but said air defenses intercepted several others. State television earlier did not say who was behind the attack on the major air base, which Israel accuses of hosting an Iranian military presence and has attacked several times in recent years. The army statement said that the Israeli jets flew from Tanf to the southeast, where the US has set up a base near the Iraqi-Jordanian border.

UNITED STATES

Flynn seeks to retract plea

President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn on Tuesday asked a judge for permission to withdraw his guilty plea in the Russia election interference probe. In a big reversal, Flynn’s lawyers argued that prosecutors contravened a plea agreement that he struck with them, because they demanded he give false testimony. Flynn, a retired US Army lieutenant general, lasted only 22 days in the job in the early days of Trump’s administration. He was being investigated for his contacts with Russians when he was removed and eventually pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. His lawyers claimed that after Flynn changed his legal team in June, prosecutors demanded that he admit falsely that he knowingly lied in filing forms with the Department of Justice that concealed work his lobbying firm did for the government of Turkey.

UNITED STATES

Teen shot dead in school

A 16-year-old student was on Tuesday night shot to death at a Texas high school, and a suspect was arrested hours later, officials said. Grenita Lathan, interim superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, confirmed that the shooting victim at Bellaire High School had died. She gave no other information and took no questions. A suspect and another person police said was connected to the case were arrested about three-and-a-half hours after the shooting, statements from the school district and Bellaire police said.

PERU

Iconic site ‘damaged’

One tourist is facing trial and five others are to be deported after being accused of damaging the nation’s cultural heritage and reportedly defecating in a sacred temple at the iconic Machu Picchu sanctuary, police said on Tuesday. The six were arrested by police on Sunday after being found by park rangers in a restricted area of the Temple of the Sun, an important site at the Inca sanctuary. Authorities said the four men and two women had damaged the 600-year-old temple and defecated on the site, which lies in the southern Cusco region.