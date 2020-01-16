Hundreds of Syrians deployed to Libya

The Guardian

Two thousand Syrian fighters have traveled from Turkey or are to arrive imminently to fight on the battlefields of Libya, Syrian sources in all three countries have said, in an unprecedented development that threatens to further complicate the north African state’s civil war.

The deployment came after Turkey last month agreed to come to the aid of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, who is backed by the UN, in the face of a months-long campaign by his rival, Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar.

Ankara has supported the Syrian opposition since the early days of the battle against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, even as the original Free Syrian Army umbrella group grew weak and splintered because of infighting and the growth of Islamist elements within rebel ranks.

Turkey now uses some rebel fighters as proxies against Kurdish-led forces, despite allegations of human rights abuses from watchdogs.

“This is a very different situation to Syria,” said Claudia Gazzini, a senior Libya analyst with the International Crisis Group. “Anti-Turkish sentiment is already strong, because of Ankara’s intervention, and could grow as a result of this, playing in Haftar’s favour.”

An initial deployment of 300 men from the second division of the Syrian National Army, an umbrella of Syrian rebel groups funded by Turkey, left Syria through the Hawar Kilis military border crossing on Dec. 24, followed by 350 more on Dec. 29.

They were then flown to Tripoli, the Libyan capital, where they have been posted to frontline positions in the east of the city.

Another 1,350 men crossed into Turkey on Jan. 5. Some have since been deployed to Libya with others still undergoing training at camps in southern Turkey. More men from the Islamist Sham Legion are also considering traveling to Libya.

The figures are significantly higher than most previous estimates.

Once source said that the Syrian men are expected to coalesce into a division named after Libyan resistance leader Omar al-Mukhtar, who was executed by Italy in 1931 and became popular in Syria during the 2011 Arab spring.

The fighters have signed six-month contracts with the UN-backed Government of National Accord, rather than with the Turkish military, Syrian National Army sources said, for US$2,000 a month — a vast sum compared with the 450 to 550 Turkish lira (US$76 to US$93) a month they earn in Syria.

All have been promised Turkish nationality, a carrot Ankara has used to cajole fighters in brigades on its payroll for several years.

Turkey is also paying medical bills for injured soldiers and is responsible for repatriating the dead to Syria.

At least four Syrians have died in Libya already, the Guardian can confirm, although their units said they died while stationed on front lines against Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria.

Last month, cellphone footage of men with Syrian accents claiming to be in Tripoli surfaced on social media, in which one man said: “The Free Syrian Army is in Libya to defend Islam.”

“We liberated this entire military camp from Haftar’s forces,” said another, before turning to a colleague to ask: “What is his name? Haftar? Hantar?”

The footage was questioned by many who wondered how and why Syrian men — nominally still fighting in the nine-year-old war against al-Assad — were so far from home.