Agencies

CHINA

Sinkhole swallows bus

An enormous sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in the country’s northwest, sparking an explosion, killing six people and leaving four more missing, state media said yesterday. Footage showed people at a bus stop running from the collapsing road as the vehicle — jutting into the air — sank into the ground. Several people disappeared into the sinkhole as it spread, including what appeared to be a child. The incident also triggered an explosion inside the hole, video showed. The incident occurred at about 5:30pm on Monday in Xining, the capital of Qinghai Province, China Central Television said. A search-and-rescue operation involving more than 1,000 people and 30 vehicles was under way, the official Xinhua news agency said. An investigation into the cause has been opened. Video footage published by China Global Television Network showed a person being pulled from the hole by rescue workers.

THAILAND

Wuhan virus confirmed

A Chinese visitor to the country has been confirmed to be infected with a new strain of coronavirus that has been linked to a pneumonia outbreak in central China, health officials said on Monday. The WHO said local officials have reported that a traveler from Wuhan, China, has been hospitalized outside of Bangkok with the virus. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said it appears to be the first confirmed case of the virus found outside China, the Bangkok Post newspaper and other local media reported. He identified the infected tourist as a 61-year-old woman whose symptoms were detected on arrival at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday last week. Her coronavirus was confirmed on Sunday by a laboratory test, Anutin said.