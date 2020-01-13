Agencies

UNITED STATES

Saudis to be expelled

The country is to expel at least a dozen Saudi Arabian military students accused of extremist links and child pornography, after an investigation into a shooting rampage by a Saudi officer in Florida, local media reported on Saturday. Last month, Mohammed Alshamrani, who was in the country as part of a Saudi military training program, opened fire in a classroom at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, killing three sailors and wounding eight other people before being shot dead by police. While the dozen or more trainees are not accused of aiding Alshamrani, some were found to have connections to extremist movements or be in possession of child pornography, CNN reported.

SAUDI ARABIA

Abe arrives for Gulf visit

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday arrived in the kingdom to start a Persian Gulf tour during which he hopes to ease tensions after the US killed a top Iranian general. Abe and his delegation were welcomed by senior officials, including Minister of Economy Mohammed al-Tuwaijri, the official Saudi Press Agency reported. During his five-day tour, Abe would also visit the United Arab Emirates and Oman. “To avoid further escalation of the tense situation in the Middle East, [Abe] will exchange opinions with the three countries” he is visiting, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said ahead of the visit. “In each of the countries, we plan to ask for cooperation in ensuring a stable energy supply and the safety of vessels,” he added.

ECUADOR

‘Busy’ tortoise to be freed

Job done, prolific Galapagos giant tortoise Diego is being released back into the wild after being credited by authorities with almost single-handedly saving his species from extinction. The 100-year-old tortoise, who was recruited along with 14 other adults for a captive breeding program, would be returned to his native island of Espanola in March, the Galapagos National Parks service said on Friday. Diego’s contribution to the program on Santa Cruz Island was particularly noteworthy, with park rangers believing him responsible for being the patriarch of at least 40 percent of the 2,000-strong tortoise population.

PUERTO RICO

Earthquake rocks south

A magnitude 5.9 quake shook the US territory on Saturday, causing damage along the southern coast, where recent quakes have toppled homes and schools. The US Geological Survey said the 8:54am earthquake hit 13km southeast of Guanica at a depth of 5km. It was followed by several aftershocks, including a magnitude 5.2 earthquake less than two minutes later. No injuries or deaths were reported, officials said. Governor Wanda Vazquez estimated damage from Tuesday’s earthquake at US$110 million.

MALTA

New prime minister named

Political newcomer Robert Abela was set to become the country’s new prime minister having been elected leader of the ruling Labor Party following a vote on Saturday. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is stepping down as leader and prime minister amid claims that he protected associates who had links to people allegedly involved in the 2017 murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The election result became known early yesterday, with Abela winning 58 percent of the votes of about 17,500 members of the party.