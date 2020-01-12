Iran admits it shot down jetliner

AP, TEHRAN

Iran yesterday said that its armed forces “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 onboard, after the government had repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was responsible.

The plane was shot down on Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing US troops in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike in Baghdad.

No one was wounded in the attack on the bases.

A military statement carried by state media said that Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was mistaken for a “hostile target” after it turned toward a “sensitive military center” of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The military was at its “highest level of readiness,” it said, amid the heightened tensions with the US.

“In such a condition, because of human error and in a unintentional way, the flight was hit,” the military said.

It apologized and said it would upgrade its systems to prevent future tragedies.

Those responsible for the strike on the plane would be prosecuted, the statement said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a statement saying the crash investigation should continue and the “perpetrators” should be brought to justice.

Iran should compensate victims’ families, Zelenskiy said, adding that “official apologies through diplomatic channels” must be made.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered the truth be told after the initial denials by the government, the Fars news agency reported.

“As soon as the supreme leader was informed of the catastrophic mistake” on Friday, he ordered that the outcome of investigations “be made known to the people explicitly and honestly,” Fars reported.

Khamenei ordered the country’s armed forces to address “shortcomings,” his office said.

“I emphatically advise the general headquarters [of the armed forces] to follow up on shortcomings” to ensure this kind of error does not happen again, said a statement on his official Web site.

He expressed his “sincere condolences” to the families of the deceased, it said.

Iran’s acknowledgement of responsibility for the crash was likely to inflame public sentiment against authorities after Iranians had rallied around their leaders in the wake of Soleimani’s killing.

Soleimani, the leader of the Guard’s Quds Force and the architect of Iran’s regional military interventions, was seen as a national icon, and hundreds of thousands of Iranians had turned out for funeral processions across the country.

The majority of the plane crash victims were Iranians or Iranian-Canadians.

Iranian officials had repeatedly ruled out a missile strike, dismissing such allegations as Western propaganda that officials said was offensive to the victims.

The crash came just weeks after authorities quashed nationwide protests ignited by a hike in gasoline prices.

Iran has been in the grip of a severe economic crisis since US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed the shootdown of the plane in part on “threats and bullying” by the US after the killing of Soleimani.

He expressed condolences to families of the victims and called for a “full investigation” and the prosecution of those responsible.