THAILAND
Gunman kills three
A masked gunman opened fire in a shopping mall, killing three people, including a two-year-old, as he robbed a gold shop then escaped, police said yesterday. CCTV footage from the Robinson mall in Lopburi Province, about 145km north of Bangkok, shows the gunman walking to a counter at about 8pm on Thursday and shooting a seller and another person before jumping on the counter and grabbing gold products. “The robber was merciless. We are looking for him in every place. Please trust us, we will definitely get this man and bring him to justice,” police commander Lieutenant General Ampol Buaruppon told reporters. The parents of the child who died in the shooting posted a message on Facebook, saying: “We love you very much. We are so sorry that we cannot protect you. Rest in peace our angel.”
UNITED STATES
Taco Bell sleeper sought
Police have asked for help to identify a man who broke into a Taco Bell restaurant in Lawrenceville, Georgia, prepared food and fell asleep early on Christmas morning. At about 12:15am on Dec. 25, a man approached the Taco Bell and entered through a drive-through window. Surveillance video showed him using the fryers to make himself a meal. After eating, he took a nap on the floor. Prior to leaving about three hours later, the suspect stole a laptop and tablet, investigators said.
UNITED STATES
Hacked sign distracts drivers
An electronic road sign that was hacked early on Thursday asked drivers on Highway 92 in Pine Knot, Kentucky, to “send nudes,” media reported. Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said someone had hacked through the password-protected system. Driver Tevon Stephens said he noticed the sign while going to work. “We needed to bring awareness to it so the road departments would add cameras or add locks to the equipment to keep from distracting the drivers,” Stephens said.
UNITED STATES
Epstein video lost
Video footage of the area around Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on a day he survived an apparent suicide attempt “no longer exists,” federal prosecutors told a judge on Thursday. Officials at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York believed that they had preserved footage of guards finding Epstein after he appeared to have attempted suicide, but actually saved a video from a different part of the jail, prosecutors said. The FBI also has determined that the footage does not exist on the jail’s backup video system “as a result of technical errors,” US attorneys wrote in a court filing. Epstein hanged himself in jail Aug. 10 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, officials said.
FRIENDLY NEIGHBOR: Vietnam has given 390,000 masks to Cambodia and 340,000 to Laos, old allies with whom its influence has waned while China’s has expanded Vietnam is challenging China’s dominance of coronavirus diplomacy with the donation of medical supplies to Europe and Southeast Asia and even winning plaudits from US President Donald Trump for a shipment of protective suits. China is looking to burnish its credentials as a responsible power by sharing expertise and donating masks and other protective equipment to countries seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19 and to repair an image dented by the disease that originated there late last year. Vietnam, despite its lack of resources compared with its giant neighbor, has donated 550,000 face masks to France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain,
A Vietnamese entrepreneur in Ho Chi Minh City has invented an all-hours automatic dispensing machine providing free rice for people out of work amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Vietnam has reported 262 cases, and no deaths so far, but as a result of a 15-day social distancing program that began on March 31, many small businesses have been shuttered and thousands of people temporarily laid off from work. Nguyen Thi Ly’s husband was among those who have lost their job. “This rice ATM has been helpful. With this one bag of rice, we can have enough for
GLASS CEILING: The Women’s Party’s has a tough battle ahead in the socially traditional and patriarchal society in which women make up just 17% of assembly seats South Korea is regularly ranked lowest in the developed world for gender equality, but for the first time, a feminist party is seeking parliamentary seats at Wednesday’s election, accusing the political establishment of having failed women. The Women’s Party was founded last month on International Women’s Day on the back of a surge of anger over the nation’s spycam porn epidemic and other crimes, and against a backdrop of an enduring pay gap, and employment and childcare issues. However, it has a mountain to climb. It has put forward four candidates in the proportional representation section of the vote, and will need 3
‘UNFAIR’ RESPONSES: Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria released statements saying that Chinese authorities had mistreated Africans in their fight against COVID-19 Several African countries have demanded that China address their concerns that Africans in the city of Guangzhou are being mistreated and harassed amid fears there of a potential spread of COVID-19 from imported cases. In the past few days, Africans in the city have reported being ejected from their apartments by their landlords, being tested for the coronavirus several times without being given the results and being shunned and discriminated against in public. Such complaints have been made in local media and on social media. In a statement on Saturday, Ghanaian Minister of Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said she had summoned