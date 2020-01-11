World News Quick Take

THAILAND

Gunman kills three

A masked gunman opened fire in a shopping mall, killing three people, including a two-year-old, as he robbed a gold shop then escaped, police said yesterday. CCTV footage from the Robinson mall in Lopburi Province, about 145km north of Bangkok, shows the gunman walking to a counter at about 8pm on Thursday and shooting a seller and another person before jumping on the counter and grabbing gold products. “The robber was merciless. We are looking for him in every place. Please trust us, we will definitely get this man and bring him to justice,” police commander Lieutenant General Ampol Buaruppon told reporters. The parents of the child who died in the shooting posted a message on Facebook, saying: “We love you very much. We are so sorry that we cannot protect you. Rest in peace our angel.”

UNITED STATES

Taco Bell sleeper sought

Police have asked for help to identify a man who broke into a Taco Bell restaurant in Lawrenceville, Georgia, prepared food and fell asleep early on Christmas morning. At about 12:15am on Dec. 25, a man approached the Taco Bell and entered through a drive-through window. Surveillance video showed him using the fryers to make himself a meal. After eating, he took a nap on the floor. Prior to leaving about three hours later, the suspect stole a laptop and tablet, investigators said.

UNITED STATES

Hacked sign distracts drivers

An electronic road sign that was hacked early on Thursday asked drivers on Highway 92 in Pine Knot, Kentucky, to “send nudes,” media reported. Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said someone had hacked through the password-protected system. Driver Tevon Stephens said he noticed the sign while going to work. “We needed to bring awareness to it so the road departments would add cameras or add locks to the equipment to keep from distracting the drivers,” Stephens said.

UNITED STATES

Epstein video lost

Video footage of the area around Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on a day he survived an apparent suicide attempt “no longer exists,” federal prosecutors told a judge on Thursday. Officials at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York believed that they had preserved footage of guards finding Epstein after he appeared to have attempted suicide, but actually saved a video from a different part of the jail, prosecutors said. The FBI also has determined that the footage does not exist on the jail’s backup video system “as a result of technical errors,” US attorneys wrote in a court filing. Epstein hanged himself in jail Aug. 10 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, officials said.