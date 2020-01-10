UNITED KINGDOM
Harry, Meghan to ‘step back’
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, plan “to step back” as senior members of the royal family, a statement issued on Wednesday by Buckingham Palace said. “Harry and Meghan intend to become financially independent” and to “balance” their time between the UK and North America, the statement said. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” it said. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support her majesty the queen.”
CANADA
Bieber announces illness
Pop super star Justin Bieber on Wednesday announced that he has Lyme disease. In a post on Instagram, Bieber said he would address his struggle with the illness, which is contracted through a tick bite, in a YouTube documentary. “It’s been a rough couple years, but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever,” the 25-year-old entertainer wrote in the post’s caption. He called out critics who he says have been saying he looks like he is “on meth.” He said: “They failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”
MEXICO
Mayor-elect’s body found
The body of a missing mayor-elect who disappeared in the nation’s south more than a year ago has been found, authorities said on Wednesday. Prosecutors in Guerrero State said that information obtained from people linked to the case led investigators to a river bank where remains were found. Those remains were matched to Daniel Esteban Gonzalez by DNA testing. Gonzalez disappeared on Sept. 2, 2018, after winning the mayorship of the town of Cochoapa el Grande. Gonzalez was the candidate of the Democratic Revolutionary Party. Representatives of that party have blamed the disappearance on the rival Institutional Revolutionary Party, whose candidate had disputed the election.
UNITED STATES
Twitter to test new controls
Twitter on Wednesday said that it would test new features early this year that would allow people to control who can reply to their tweets, as it looks to limit abuse and harassment on the platform. “We want to help people feel safe participating in the conversation on Twitter by giving them more control over the conversations they start,” the San Francisco-based company said in a tweet.
UNITED STATES
Old paper finds new owner
A retiree has canceled an around-the-world trip to save the Mountain Messenger, California’s oldest weekly newspaper, which was set to shut down when editor Don Russell retires this month. The paper began in 1853. Its claim to fame is that Mark Twain once wrote there under his real name, Sam Clemens. Carl Butz said he is to take over the Mountain Messenger. “I’ve been a widower for three years and this is a new chapter in my life,” Butz told SFGate. “What am I going to do? Go on another trip around the world? Instead, I’m doing something good for the community, and I feel good about it.” Known in the area as the “Mountain Mess,” the paper covers school board meetings, federal land use and other issues.
