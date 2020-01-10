With a brass band playing and a parade of workers sporting Mardi Gras beads, a huge component of a new rocket system was wheeled slowly from a New Orleans spacecraft factory on Wednesday to a barge that was to float it up the Mississippi River to a testing site.
The completed “core stage” of NASA’s Space Launch System, which dwarfed the hundreds of NASA and Boeing employees, was to be taken to the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, about 80km northeast of New Orleans.
Space Launch System rockets are expected to eventually take astronauts to the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis program.
Photo: AP
The core stage — which measures 65m from end to end and more than 8m in diameter — was transported like a giant carnival float from the Michoud Assembly Center in eastern New Orleans to the barge as workers took pictures.
It is to undergo tests at Stennis ahead of the first Artemis launch, planned for 2021, said Tony Castilleja, a systems engineer with the Boeing Space Team.
The core stage, with four huge engines, is the largest rocket stage NASA has assembled since the Apollo stages that first powered crewed missions to the moon.
It is to be used for Artemis I, a test flight without a crew.
Artemis II is to send up a crewed spacecraft. The Artemis III mission would put a man and woman on the south pole of the moon, with an eye toward a continued presence that would lead eventually to a trip to Mars.
Terry Teal, a NASA employee for 30 years, was among the first sent from Houston to New Orleans to begin work on the Space Launch System rocket eight years ago. He brought his wife and stepdaughter to witness the rollout.
He said it is an exciting time for those who worked on the rocket and the family members who supported them.
The core stage is the spine of the Space Launch System rocket. Its four RS-25 engines are expected to produce 8.9 million Newtons of thrust. The liquid-hydrogen tank and liquid oxygen tank hold 2.8 million liters of propellant.
In addition to the tanks, the core stage is to house the vehicle’s avionics system, including the flight computers, the vehicle navigation system and the main propulsion system, which feeds propellant to the engines.
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
FRIENDLY NEIGHBOR: Vietnam has given 390,000 masks to Cambodia and 340,000 to Laos, old allies with whom its influence has waned while China’s has expanded Vietnam is challenging China’s dominance of coronavirus diplomacy with the donation of medical supplies to Europe and Southeast Asia and even winning plaudits from US President Donald Trump for a shipment of protective suits. China is looking to burnish its credentials as a responsible power by sharing expertise and donating masks and other protective equipment to countries seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19 and to repair an image dented by the disease that originated there late last year. Vietnam, despite its lack of resources compared with its giant neighbor, has donated 550,000 face masks to France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain,
Four years ago, when Master of None co-creator Alan Yang (楊維榕) started writing a film loosely based on his Taiwanese father, Hollywood was not exactly clamoring for Asian American stories. Crazy Rich Asians had not made more than US$200 million, The Farewell was only a This American Life episode and Parasite had not yet swept the Oscars. It was a long shot that Tigertail would even get made, let alone with a partner like Netflix, where it is available to stream as of today. “This was a crazy, crazy choice on my part to write a movie with no white people in
GLASS CEILING: The Women’s Party’s has a tough battle ahead in the socially traditional and patriarchal society in which women make up just 17% of assembly seats South Korea is regularly ranked lowest in the developed world for gender equality, but for the first time, a feminist party is seeking parliamentary seats at Wednesday’s election, accusing the political establishment of having failed women. The Women’s Party was founded last month on International Women’s Day on the back of a surge of anger over the nation’s spycam porn epidemic and other crimes, and against a backdrop of an enduring pay gap, and employment and childcare issues. However, it has a mountain to climb. It has put forward four candidates in the proportional representation section of the vote, and will need 3