The standoff over US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial deepened on Wednesday as US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there would be “no haggling” with Democrats as US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanded more details and witnesses.
McConnell’s Senate majority has the leverage Republicans need to launch Trump’s trial, but Pelosi’s reluctance to transmit the articles of impeachment leaves the proceedings at a standstill.
What started as a seemingly minor delay over process and procedures is now a high-stakes showdown between two leaders facing off over the trial.
“There will be no haggling with the House over Senate procedure,” said McConnell, who met later on Wednesday with Trump at the White House.
“We will not cede our authority to try this impeachment. The House Democrats’ turn is over,” he said.
Three weeks have passed since the House impeached Trump on charges of obstruction of Congress and that he abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine’s new leader to investigate Democrats, using as leverage US$400 million in military assistance for the US ally as it counters Russia at its border.
Trump denies any wrongdoing
Even as McConnell spoke from the Senate floor, Pelosi was giving no indication of her willingness to agree to his terms.
In a closed-door meeting with the House Democratic caucus, she spoke instead about the crisis in the Middle East and Iran’s retaliatory ballistic missile attacks on US bases in Iraq, according to several Democrats in the room.
The impeachment timeline is complicating the political calendar, with the trial now expected to last until the presidential primaries begin.
Several Democratic senators are running for the party nomination.
Returning to Washington from the campaign trail, US Senator Elizabeth Warren told reporters that she was confident in Pelosi’s plan.
“I have no doubt that she will get this right,” Warren said. “Some things are more important than politics and the impeachment of a president is certainly one of those. No one is above the law, not even the president.”
Another presidential hopeful, US Senator Cory Booker, said: “Those articles will come over here for a vote in due time.”
Some Senate Democrats have said the time has come for Pelosi to send the articles so the trial can begin.
The showdown is expected to be resolved this week, lawmakers said.
Pelosi wants McConnell to “immediately” make public the details of his trial proposal, according to a letter to colleagues.
She wants to know how much time will be devoted to the trial and other details about the “arena” before announcing her choice of House managers to try the case in the Senate, according to Democrats familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it.
“Sadly, Leader McConnell has made clear that his loyalty is to the president and not the [US] constitution,” Pelosi wrote to colleagues on Tuesday.
She said the process he is outlining is “unfair.”
McConnell on Tuesday said that he has support from the majority of senators to start a trial structured like the previous one, against then-US president Bill Clinton in 1999.
“We have the votes,” McConnell told reporters.
McConnell said that Pelosi had an “endless appetite for these cynical games” and said it would be up to senators to decide if they want more testimony.
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
FRIENDLY NEIGHBOR: Vietnam has given 390,000 masks to Cambodia and 340,000 to Laos, old allies with whom its influence has waned while China’s has expanded Vietnam is challenging China’s dominance of coronavirus diplomacy with the donation of medical supplies to Europe and Southeast Asia and even winning plaudits from US President Donald Trump for a shipment of protective suits. China is looking to burnish its credentials as a responsible power by sharing expertise and donating masks and other protective equipment to countries seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19 and to repair an image dented by the disease that originated there late last year. Vietnam, despite its lack of resources compared with its giant neighbor, has donated 550,000 face masks to France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain,
Four years ago, when Master of None co-creator Alan Yang (楊維榕) started writing a film loosely based on his Taiwanese father, Hollywood was not exactly clamoring for Asian American stories. Crazy Rich Asians had not made more than US$200 million, The Farewell was only a This American Life episode and Parasite had not yet swept the Oscars. It was a long shot that Tigertail would even get made, let alone with a partner like Netflix, where it is available to stream as of today. “This was a crazy, crazy choice on my part to write a movie with no white people in
GLASS CEILING: The Women’s Party’s has a tough battle ahead in the socially traditional and patriarchal society in which women make up just 17% of assembly seats South Korea is regularly ranked lowest in the developed world for gender equality, but for the first time, a feminist party is seeking parliamentary seats at Wednesday’s election, accusing the political establishment of having failed women. The Women’s Party was founded last month on International Women’s Day on the back of a surge of anger over the nation’s spycam porn epidemic and other crimes, and against a backdrop of an enduring pay gap, and employment and childcare issues. However, it has a mountain to climb. It has put forward four candidates in the proportional representation section of the vote, and will need 3