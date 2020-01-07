Agencies

INDONESIA

Jakarta faces more rain

Authorities yesterday told Jakarta residents to brace for more heavy downpours after record rains triggered flooding and landslides that killed at least 66 people in and around the capital last week. “There is still potential for mid to heavy rainfall with lightning, thunder and strong winds” in greater Jakarta in the coming weeks, the national weather bureau said in a statement. At least two people in Jakarta’s west were hospitalized yesterday after the collapse of a five-story building, which officials said might have been caused by a build-up of rainwater. Thousands of people are still staying in cramped Jakarta shelters.

UNITED STATES

Turnpike crash kills five

Five people were killed and about 60 were injured on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday morning, when a loaded bus went out of control on a hill and rolled over, setting off a chain reaction that involved three tractor-trailers and a passenger car. The injured victims, ranging from seven to 67 years old, are all expected to survive, although two patients remain in critical condition, authorities said on Sunday afternoon. The crash, which happened at 3:40am on a mountainous and rural stretch of the interstate about 50km east of Pittsburgh, shut down the highway in both directions for several hours.

PHILIPPINES

Duterte eyes evacuations

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the military to prepare equipment to help evacuate Filipinos in the Middle East in case open hostilities erupt. He held an emergency meeting on Sunday with defense officials to discuss how US-Iran tensions could impact on the safety of Filipinios citizens, especially those in Iran and Iraq. In a televised speech yesterday, Duterte said he was considering calling Congress for a special session to ensure that there are stand-by funds in case Filipinos have to be repatriated. “We, Filipinos, are really in grave peril,” Duterte said in a speech. “I am nervous. Iran seems to be bent on a retaliation which I think will come. It’s a matter of time.”

SINGAPORE

Prosecutions ‘coincidence’

It was a coincidence that the first few cases brought under a new fake news law that took effect on Nov. 25 last year were against political figures and parties, Minister of Communications and Information S Iswaran told parliament yesterday. “The first few POFMA [Protection From Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act] actions appear to have been issued against individuals that are either politicians or affiliated with political parties, or political parties. I would say that that is a convergence, some might say an unfortunate convergence, or coincidence,” he said. “But whatever the case may be, that is the situation today but it does not mean that is going to be the situation going forward.”

ITALY

Probe fines negligence

An investigation by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport into the deadly collapse of a bridge operated by holding company Atlantia has shown “serious and unforgivable acts of negligence,” la Repubblica newspaper yesterday quoted Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as saying. Conte said the government was nearing a decision on whether to revoke Atlantia’s motorway concession over the August 2018 bridge collapse that killed 43 people in Genoa. “At the stage of the analysis ... I can say that it is evident someone made mistakes and is responsible for serious and unforgivable acts of negligence,” he said.