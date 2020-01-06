Agencies

JAPAN

Tighter rules ordered

The government yesterday ordered stricter immigration procedures in response to the escape of former Nissan Motor Co chief executive Carlos Ghosn, the first official response to an episode that has rocked the nation’s legal system. “I have instructed the Immigration Services Agency to coordinate with related agencies to further tighten departure procedures,” Minister of Justice Masako Mori said in a statement. Ghosn’s “apparently illegal” departure was regrettable, she said, promising a thorough investigation to uncover truth and adding that there was no record of his leaving the country. Ghosn’s skipping bail cannot be justified and the court has revoked his bail, Mori said.

UNITED STATES

Rod Stewart faces charges

Rock icon Rod Stewart and his son are facing simple battery charges after an altercation with a security guard during a private event in a children’s area at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve, according to court records. Security guard Jessie Dixon told Palm Beach police officers that Stewart’s group was at the check-in table for a private party that they were not authorized to attend, a police report said. Dixon said the group became loud and began causing a scene. Dixon, 33, told investigators that he put his hand on the younger Stewart’s chest and told him to back up and make space, the report said. That is when Sean Stewart, the rock star’s 39-year-old son, got “nose to nose” with Dixon. Sean Stewart then shoved Dixon backward. Rod Stewart, 74, punched Dixon in his “left rib cage area” with a closed fist, the report said.

LIBYA

Airstrike kills at least 30

At least 30 people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday in an airstrike on a military school in Tripoli, said Amin al-Hashemi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health of the Government of National Accord. The cadets were gathered on a parade ground before going to their dormitories when the strike happened, he added. The military school is in a residential sector of the capital. The ministry called for blood donors to go to hospitals and blood banks to help those injured.

AUSTRALIA

Man killed in shark attack

A man has been mauled to death by a suspected great white shark at a popular diving spot off the southwestern coast, officials said yesterday. The man was attacked at Cull Island near the town of Esperance in Western Australia, the Department of Primary Industries said in a statement. “A man received fatal injuries after being bitten by a reported white shark,” the department said. Surf Life Saving Western Australia said he was believed to be a diver. The fatal attack, the first in the country this year, is the second in the area in less than three years.

CAMBODIA

Collapse toll reaches 36

The death toll from the collapse of a building under construction yesterday surged to 36, even as an additional survivor was pulled from rubble, officials said. At least a dozen bodies were found in overnight operations at the site in the coastal province of Kep, where the building toppled on Friday. Prime Minister Hun Sen announced the end of the rescue operation. Twenty-three people were found alive, according to a statement from Kep provincial authorities. It said that at least 13 women and six children were among the dead.