Agencies

INDONESIA

Sea patrols increased

The country is stepping up sea and aerial patrols of islands near the disputed South China Sea, an official said yesterday, following a diplomatic spat over “trespassing” Chinese vessels. Military aircraft and three warships with about 600 navy, army and air force personnel have been deployed to waters around the Natuna Islands, which border the South China Sea. “Territorial violations by foreign vessels in Indonesian exclusive economic zone ... is a threat to Indonesian sovereignty,” defense commander Vice Admiral Yudo Margono said in a statement. The move came after the country summoned the Chinese ambassador this week and lodged a “strong protest” over a Chinese coast guard vessel escorting Chinese fishing boats around the islands last month.

CAMBODIA

Collapse kills at least seven

Hundreds of soldiers and rescuers yesterday frantically picked through the rubble of a collapsed building in the country’s south looking for bodies as the death toll from the disaster rose to seven. They used excavators, drills and power saws to clear concrete the morning after the seven-story hotel under construction in seaside Kep province crumbled to the ground with an estimated 30 workers inside, prompting an all-night rescue. Eighteen survivors were pulled out of the debris, the Kep provincial administration said.

UNITED STATES

Driver jumps off bridge

A driver who mistakenly thought Atlanta police were chasing him as they pursued a different speeding motorist crashed his car and jumped 12m off a highway bridge to escape. The driver survived the jump early on Thursday and ran into a wooded area. On Friday, Davaughn Clarke, 25, turned himself in to police. He was taken to a hospital detention center and eventually would be transported to the Fulton County Jail, police spokeswoman Tasheena Brown said. Clarke would face several charges, including speeding, reckless driving, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during or in attempt to commit certain felonies, Brown said.

INDONESIA

Flood death toll reaches 53

Nearly 175,000 people remain displaced in the capital, Jakarta, and nearby towns, after flash floods and landslides killed at least 53 people, amid some of the heaviest rain since records began, authorities said yesterday. “The death toll has risen to 53 people, with one person missing,” National Board for Disaster Management spokesman Agus Wibowo said. Agency data showed that 173,064 residents remain evacuated from their homes, after the deadliest flooding in years caused chaos in parts of Southeast Asia’s biggest city, with train lines blocked and power outages in some areas.

LATVIA

Baltic pipeline opens

Stored natural gas has begun flowing from the country to Finland through the new Balticconnector pipeline in a bid to ease the region’s dependence on Russian gas. “The first quantities of natural gas on the common gas market between Estonia, Latvia and Finland flowed from Latvia to Finland via Estonia on January first,” Estonia’s electricity and gas system operator Elering said in a statement on Friday. Thanks to imports from Latvia’s underground storage facility in the central village of Incukalns, Russian gas giant Gazprom would no longer be Finland’s sole supplier.