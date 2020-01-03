Home / World News
Fri, Jan 03, 2020 - Page 4　

Hundreds arrested during HK protest

NO END IN SIGHT:Hong Kong police rounded up 400 people during a massive New Year’s Day rally, bringing the total arrested since June last year to about 7,000

Reuters, HONG KONG

Students yesterday walk next to Stephen, one of two lion statues that have guarded the entrance to HSBC Bank on Des Voeux Road in Hong Kong’s Central district since 1946. The statues, nicknamed “Stephen” and “Stitt” after two top managers of the bank in Shanghai in the 1920s, were defaced with red and black spray paint by protesters during a massive rally on Wednesday. The vandalism shocked many Hong Kongers, as the lions are considered icons of the territory and are featured on Hong Kong dollar bank notes issued by HSBC. The bank yesterday said it would consult conservation experts on how to restore the statues.

PHOTO: AP

About 400 people were arrested in a New Year’s Day protest in Hong Kong after what started as a peaceful pro-democracy march of tens of thousands spiraled into chaotic scenes with police firing tear gas to disperse the crowds.

The arrests take the total to about 7,000 since protests in the territory escalated in June last year over a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China, and highlight the apparent absence of any progress towards ending the unrest.

The tension on Wednesday rose after some arrests were made in the Wan Chai district near a branch of global banking group HSBC, which has been the target of protester anger in recent weeks.

When scuffles broke out, large numbers of black-clad protesters rushed to the scene while other protesters formed human chains to pass them various supplies including bricks, forcing police to bring in their own reinforcements.

Police then asked organizers to call off the march early and crowds eventually dispersed as a water cannon truck and scores of police in riot gear patrolled the streets late into the evening.

On Wednesday, Senior Superintendent Ng Lok-Chun told reporters the arrests were for offences including unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons.

Over the months, the protests have evolved into a broad movement pushing for full democracy in the territory and an independent investigation into complaints of police brutality. Police maintain they act with restraint.

Arrests were also made on New Year’s Eve, when protesters briefly occupied a major road in Kowloon as crowds of thousands counted down to midnight along the Victoria Harbour.

Some protesters said that HSBC had worked with the authorities against activists trying to raise money to support their campaign. The bank denies any involvement.

